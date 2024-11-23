 />

Tirupati laddu row: Police investigate premises of private dairy unit in Dindigul

Following a complaint by the TTD that the ghee supplied by A.R. Dairy in Dindigul allegedly contained animal fat, the Tirupati Police had registered a case against the unit about two months ago.

Published - November 23, 2024 04:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
A.R. Dairy Private Limited, near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. File photo

A.R. Dairy Private Limited, near Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. File photo | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

A special team comprising 11 police personnel, including a few officers from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, conducted a probe at a private dairy unit in Dindigul in connection with the Tirumala laddu case on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

Following a complaint by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) that the ghee supplied by A.R. Dairy in Dindigul allegedly contained animal fat, the Tirupati Police had registered a case against the unit about two months ago.

Police sources in Dindigul district said the special team investigating the case reached the premises of the unit at around 11 a.m. on Saturday and inquired with the employees about the manufacturing process and the procurement of materials for preparation of ghee and other products.

Tirupati laddu row | On the economics of, and adulterants in ghee: Explained

Two months ago, the employees of A.R. Dairy Private Limited claimed they had supplied ghee to the TTD as per standards, and denied supplying adulterated products. After July, the contract was suspended for reasons not known to them, they told the media.

In the meantime, the TTD maintained that it had procured the ghee for preparation of the laddu prasadam from a panel of approved suppliers. The TTD authorities subsequently stated that the samples that were in question had been sent to a laboratory in Mumbai to check for adulterants. Further investigation is underway.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged on September 18 that the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in Tirupati laddus. Mr. Naidu subsequently announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe these claims.

