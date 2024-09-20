Tirupati laddu row: Our ghee has certification from FSSAI, says dairy manufacturer in Dindigul

The private dairy in Dindigul that claimed it had supplied ghee to make the Tirupati laddus, denied that the ghee used to make the Tirupati laddu was impure or substandard as alleged. They had supplied ghee to Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) even in June and July and there were no complaints so far.

Speaking to media persons, the A.R. Dairy’s Quality Control team members said that there were no issues from the Devasthanam, but admitted that they had stopped supply. “During June and July, we despatched four truck loads of ghee....” Prior to the consignments being loaded, the Standard Operating Procedure is to send samples to government recognised laboratory and get them tested,” they added.

Answering a question, the team members said that they were not supplying now to the Devasthanam. They further clarified: “We have been in this business for the last 25 years. We have been supplying to so many outlets/institutions. Our products are tested at various levels in the government approved laboratories,’ they asserted.

The FSSAI officials also took samples at periodic intervals. The company followed the guidelines as per the laws and they were one among the suppliers of ghee products to TTD, which accounted for 0.1%, they claimed.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) engineers from Dindigul district visited the premises of the private dairy company on Friday evening and took samples of the water discharged from the plant. The officials said that they would submit the samples of ghee at the government approved laboratory. Based on the inference, the next step would be taken, they maintained.

