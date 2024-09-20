ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati laddu row: Madras High Court lawyer files police complaint in T.N. against Jagan Mohan Reddy

Updated - September 20, 2024 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The complainant, a lawyer practising in the Madras High Court, insists on registering a FIR against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A lawyer practising in the Madras High Court has approached the Tamil Nadu police with a plea to register a First Information Report (FIR) against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, following allegations of animal fat found in the ghee used to make laddus offered as prasadam by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati laddu row: Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi seeks probe into Andhra CM Naidu's allegations about use of animal fat

In a complaint mailed to the Director General of Police (DGP) as well as the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police, advocate B. Jagannath said that he was a devotee of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and was highly disturbed by the recent laboratory reports of animal fat having allegedly been found in the ghee used for making the prasadam at the temple when Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Annexing a copy of the report issued by the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food, a multi-disciplinary laboratory of the National Dairy Development Board, the complainant said that the incumbent Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu too had confirmed the allegations. He said the “shocking news” had hurt not only his sentiments but also that of millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy across the world.

Health Ministry seeks report on Tirupati laddu issue; ‘will take suitable action’, says Nadda

He insisted that a FIR must be registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as other laws, against Mr. Reddy since the act had allegedly taken place under his watch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US