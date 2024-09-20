GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati laddu row: Madras HC lawyer files police complaint in T.N. against Jagan Mohan Reddy

The complainant, a lawyer practising in the Madras High Court, insists on registering a FIR against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Updated - September 20, 2024 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

File photo of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A lawyer practising in the Madras High Court has approached the Tamil Nadu police with a plea to register a First Information Report (FIR) against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, following allegations of animal fat found in the ghee used to make laddus offered as prasadam by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

Tirupati laddu row: Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi seeks probe into Andhra CM Naidu's allegations about use of animal fat

In a complaint mailed to the Director General of Police (DGP) as well as the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police, advocate B. Jagannath said that he was a devotee of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and was highly disturbed by the recent laboratory reports of animal fat having allegedly been found in the ghee used for making the prasadam at the temple when Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Annexing a copy of the report issued by the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food, a multi-disciplinary laboratory of the National Dairy Development Board, the complainant said that the incumbent Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu too had confirmed the allegations. He said the “shocking news” had hurt not only his sentiments but also that of millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy across the world.

Health Ministry seeks report on Tirupati laddu issue; ‘will take suitable action’, says Nadda

He insisted that a FIR must be registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as other laws, against Mr. Reddy since the act had allegedly taken place under his watch.

Published - September 20, 2024 05:42 pm IST

