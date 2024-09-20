A lawyer practising in the Madras High Court has approached the Tamil Nadu police with a plea to register a First Information Report (FIR) against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, following allegations of animal fat found in the ghee used to make laddus offered as prasadam by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

In a complaint mailed to the Director General of Police (DGP) as well as the Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police, advocate B. Jagannath said that he was a devotee of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and was highly disturbed by the recent laboratory reports of animal fat having allegedly been found in the ghee used for making the prasadam at the temple when Mr. Reddy served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Annexing a copy of the report issued by the Centre of Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food, a multi-disciplinary laboratory of the National Dairy Development Board, the complainant said that the incumbent Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu too had confirmed the allegations. He said the “shocking news” had hurt not only his sentiments but also that of millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy across the world.

He insisted that a FIR must be registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as other laws, against Mr. Reddy since the act had allegedly taken place under his watch.