Tirunelveli’s COVID-19 tally goes up by 114

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

13 September 2020 20:33 IST

With four fresh fatalities, Madurai’s toll rises to 375

A total of 114 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tirunelveli on Sunday, with which the district’s tally rose to 11,131. There were 142 discharges from hospitals.

Kanniyakumari recorded 111 fresh cases, which took its total number of cases to 10,958. Hospitals discharged 119 people.

Advertising

Advertising

Thoothukudi’s tally went up to 12,300, with the addition of 49 cases. There were 62 discharges in the district.

There were 36 fresh cases and 89 discharges in Tenkasi. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district rose to 6,260.

Ninety people tested positive in Theni, taking its tally to 13,775. The district marked the discharge of 85 people.

Dindigul had 67 new cases to have a total case count of 7,863. Hospitals discharged 95 people.

Sixteen fresh cases were registered in Ramanathapuram, which now has a tally of 5,181. There were 73 discharges in the district.

Sivaganga added 46 new cases to record the number of total positive cases at 4,521. Thirty-one people were discharged from hospitals.

Seventy-eight people – all indigenous cases – tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai, taking the district’s tally to 15,310. A total of 84 people were discharged from hospitals, and four persons died in the district, taking its toll to 375. There are 892 active cases.

Virudhunagar reported 35 fresh cases, which took the case count up to 13,683. With the discharge of 17 people from various hospitals, the number of active cases stands at 436. Death toll in the district remains at 202.