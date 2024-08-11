Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Railways must start engineering college

News of rail accidents, shortage of loco pilots, etc, have become frequent nowadays. Modernisation and signaling should not be at the cost of safety of passengers. It has been reported that recruitment of 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilots is in progress. Shortage of running staff leads to improper rest, carryforward shifts, and fatigue. In the current scenario, recruiting, training and deployment will take a year or more. Railways should start their own engineering colleges with a curriculum tailored to their recruitment. An internship during the course, an exchange programme with Japan railways, and simulator training will make the course attractive. After the course completion, they should be placed on a time-scale promotion cadre. Annual student intake shall be proportionate to the vacancies that arise due to superannuation. If implemented, the shortage of loco pilots will become a thing of the past.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Statue for Kamaraj

MP Vijay Vasanth has demanded in Parliament that a 1,000-feet-tall statue of former Chief Minister Kamaraj should be erected in Kanniyakumari. Already a Manimandapam is there. If he were alive, he may not accept another such monument in a country where poverty is rampant. The 24-km road between Karode near Kaliyikkavilai to Nagercoil is yet to be completed. The delay in commissioning the Tamil Nadu stretch hampers development prospects in south Kerala and south Tamil Nadu. Upgrading of Thoothukudi airport is essential for better passenger services, trade and tourism in the southern districts. I request the elected leaders to expedite these projects. Any such utility-oriented project named after him will be a better memorial for that selfless leader.

G.Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

New Mayor has a lot to do

A simple man has assumed office of Mayor of Tirunelveli who knows only cycling. Very rare in these modern days for a simple and humble man to adorn this chair. Now that he will be provided with a four-wheeler, he should visit all the 55 wards and study their status. The works ahead of him are vast. Most of the roads are in a bad shape, especially after completion of underground drainage system. Shops in Periyar bus stand are waiting for settlement with bidders to be opened. Stray dogs and cattle menace pose threat to the public. Drainage canals are to be set right before the monsoon. May the Mayor concentrates on these matters by delegating the works to the councillors.

Rajkumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Quite a task

It is welcome that a man of simplicity has been voted to the much coveted post of Mayor. But he has to go a long way to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Tirunelveli. Drinking water problem is acute in many places despite the perennial river Tamirabharani flowing through Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli. Sanitary workers also now and then give pressure with regard to their wages. With all these, he has to adjust with the 23 DMK councillors who cast their votes against him. And he has only a half-term left. I wish and hope his tenure will be successful.

Kiruba Arul

Palayamkottai

Reopen bus stop

An air-conditioned bus stop, constructed under MPLAD fund, was opened at Kokkirakulam near Tirunelveli Collectorate. It started functioning but shut down soon .Now the bus stop looks abandoned with the AC removed, closed glass door through which chairs can be seen.Now people wait under a scorching sun again while waiting for the bus. The administration should take suitable steps to reopen it or at least renovate the old bus stop adjacent to it.

H. Syed Othuman,

Tirunelveli

Prevent clashes

To prevent caste clashes in schools, teachers and parents should meet often and initiate conciliatory measures. Teachers who are instinctively inclined to impart moral instructions could be roped in. Eloquent orators who can inspire students on this topic can be invited to school functions. Students could also be motivated to involve in group projects and team activities. Parents, the first teachers, should not make disparaging comments about other communities.

Abdul Kader,

Tirunelveli

Upgrade P.O.

Now that the Jawahar Nagar Sub-post office in NGO ‘A’ Colony in Tirunelveli is functioning in its own building on North Main Road, it could be upgraded as a Branch Post Office. Because of its present classification, it functions only for a limited hours in the morning. Since deposits, withdrawal, booking of registered articles and other work could not be attended to in the afternoon, people have to go either to Perumalpuram office or Palayamkottai HPO. Hence, it is requested that the Jawahar Nagar office be upgraded soon.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Groynes needed

Lemur Beach in Kanniyakumari district needs groynes to prevent erosion from waves. The beautiful place also needs comfortable seating arrangements and toilet facilities. I urge the local authorities to work together with the State government to work in this direction.

C. Sundaralingam,

Thengamputhur

Save coconut farmers

Coconut growers in a few districts are in distress due to high maintenance cost, different diseases attacking the plantation, besides absence of minimum supporting prices. Many are cutting down coconut trees and converting their farms into housing plots. I request the Tamil Nadu government to supply coconut oil to ration card holders to sustain coconut farming.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

