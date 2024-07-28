Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Dogs roam in railway station

I was in Tirunelveli Junction to board a train at night recently. I was shocked to see stray dogs were roaming about here and there, fighting with one another for food leftovers from passengers. The pack of dogs pose a threat to passengers. People should have dropped the food leftover in the bins, giving no room for the dogs to fight for the food. There was no one to drive away the stray dogs from the railway station. The railway authorities should take measures to ensure that the stray dogs are kept away for the safety of people.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Make public space free from dogs

Stray dog menace is on the increase alarmingly in Marthandam and surrounding areas in Kanniyakumari district. Pedestrians and those who go for a walk risk being attacked by pack of stray dogs. Children, elders and the physically challenged are especially vulnerable to their attacks. They also cause accidents. Riders of two-wheelers, while being obstructed or chased by the strays, lose their balance and fall down, and sometimes suffer serious injuries. Things that attract the strays must be identified and removed. People should be dissuaded from abandoning their pet dogs on the streets. They can be rehabilitated in exclusive veterinary care centres to reduce their population. Sterilisation will help contain their proliferation. There must be a fine balance between human rights and canine rights. Protection of people is paramount. Admittedly, freeing public spaces of packs of feral dogs is a huge challenge. Even so, the authorities should jointly do the needful to make public spaces free from stray dogs. People should be able to move around freely and without fear.

G. David Milton,

Marthandam

Expedite work

The defunct Kamaraj Library in Karthigaivadali, Nagercoil, is being used as an Anganwadi centre. The centre with 15 toddlers and a caretaker has no toilet, proper water connection, hygienic kitchen to prepare food for children. Renovation work started a few months back but it stopped abruptly. The compound wall remains unplastered and unpainted. I appeal to the district administration to expedite the renovation work and provide all facilities.Besides, a village public library may be re-established on the first floor.

P. Ganesan,

Nagercoil

Set up station in Maharajanagar

The railway station at Palayamkottai is under-utilised as it is not served by public transport. If a railway station is established between Maharajanagar and Thiagarajanagar, it will be well-patronised as this area is served by frequent bus services.

H. Syed Othuman,

Tirunelveli

Revive posts

Timekeeper posts must be revived and they must be posted in bus stands in Nagercoil so as ensure that buses were operated on schedule. They can also guide people new to the place.

K. Chelliah

Aundivillai

Devise strategies

To tackle drug menace on campuses, as done by a Madurai College, psychology students of colleges affiliated to Manonmanium Sunderanar University can conduct awareness campaigns on effective methods to arrest the substance abuse and stop the rot that harms the entire society. They can evolve their own strategies and take upon themselves the onerous responsibility of helping their fellow students to help them abstain from this evil practice of consuming narcotics and endangering their lives.

Abdul Kader

Tirunelveli

Expedite Thovalai channel work

The breach repair work of Thovalai channel at Thuvachi has not been completed though the targeted deadline is long over. Due to the delay, cultivation is affected on 6,500 acres. Officials attribute incessant rain as reasons for the delay. But farmers do not believe it. Representations made by farmers and demonstrations staged by political parties to insist the officials to speed up the work has not fetched any positive results. Will the officials concerned take immediate steps to expedite the work and save the crop from further decay and the farmers from unmanageable economic loss?

B. Nagalingam,

Nagercoil

Clean river

Tirunelveli Collector K.P Karthikeyan deserves accolades for his initiative of constructing 194 ponds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in 125 village panchayats. The district administration should also take steps to purify the polluted Thamirabharani as sewage is let into it at many places along its course. By the time it reaches Tirunelveli, the water is unfit for even taking bath. NGOs must join hands with the district administration in this Herculean task.

Kiruba Arul,

Palayamkottai

Slaughtering in Courtallam

Tourists visiting Courtallam bring goat, sheep and hens and slaughter them in open places and vehicle parking areas where they stay. The town faces large-scale health issues on account of unclean atmosphere and improper disposal of garbage and animal wastes. I request the authorities concerned to take action against those who slaughter animals and pollute the atmosphere by not disposing of the remains as per law.

A. Sathasivam

Courtallam