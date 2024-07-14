Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Expedite work

VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai was modernised three years ago. Last year, one fourth canopy of the entire gallery collapsed due to heavy rain and wind. New canopy fixing work was started by the Corporation and temporary iron pillars and girders erected more than six months back. But the work has not been executed till date. It is risky for thousands of visitors to the stadium sitting under it. The damaged folding-chairs fixed in the gallery have also to be repaired. Moreover, the main western entrance is totally blocked by parked two- wheelers. There is no parking space even for two-wheelers on Food Court Street behind the stadium. All these things need to be set right at the earliest.

P. Navaraj Chandrasekaran

Tirunelveli

Widen bridge

Vehicles passing through Ozhuhinasery to enter Nagercoil are held up due to bottleneck at the narrow bridge.So, bus passengers are forced to get down midway and walk to reach their destination or to find out alternative conveyance. Solution to this recurrent problem is to widen the bridge or to construct an overbridge. I request the authorities to take immediate steps to implement the feasible scheme at the earliest to end the sufferings of the public.

B. Nagalingam,

Thazhakudy

Lay walking track around lake

Recently Sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that a few constituencies will get ‘Chief Minister mini stadiums.’ The Anna Stadium was built in 1970 near the busy Vadasery bus stand. Hence it is not a pedestrian-friendly area and is not easily accessible for the people, especially the senior citizens. The city does not have pedestrian-friendly sidewalks too. The space around Chemmankulam near Nagaraja Temple can be converted into a path fit for walking, jogging, cycling and recreation. This available facility is too precious to be ignored because Nagercoil lacks such amenities. It is an ideal choice for walkers who opt for solitude and exercise. I request the district authorities and the State government to save the dying Chemmankula and create a picturesque walking area on the lines of walking path around Kodaikanal Lake.

G.Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Implement UGC recommendation

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Senate has addressed a worrisome issue of faculty working in self-finance streams. Since the advent of unaided programmes in colleges across the State, the poor working conditions and the paltry salary remain a vexatious problem. The institutions they serve impressively develop their infrastructure while these teachers starve. They just gloss over the disparity between the aided and the unaided faculty in terms of pay and promotions. As reported, Tamil Nadu government must implement the scale of pay recommended by the UGC and currently in vogue in Kerala.

Abdul Kader,

Tirunelveli

From bus stand to a bus stop

Reconstruction of Palayamkottai bus stand under Smart Cities Mission has robbed its sheen. Multi-level car parking and the many-storeyed commercial building have occupied most of the space with no takers for these facilities. Now with only a single bay only TNSTC town buses are passing through the bus stand.The pity is that the bus stand now looks like a bus stop. Most of the town buses and mini buses are not seen. The authorities should take suitable measures to bring back the pride of the bus stand or shift the bus stand to another suitable area in that vicinity.

H.Syed Othuman,

Tirunelveli

GST on covers

The Postal Department has announced that a GST of 18% will be levied on Rs. 5 postal covers. So, one has to affix an extra 1 Rupee stamp on the covers with a weight upto 20 gms, and Rs. 2 stamp for 21 to 40 gm. and so on. In the absence of publicity, people still send their covers with a stamp of Rs.5. The extra fee will either be collected from the addressee or it will be left undelivered as under-stamped. In these days digital communication, the habit of writing letter is on the wane and only senior citizens use postal covers. As private courier service providers are believed to offer a quick and reliable delivery service, usage of Postal department’s mail service is not the same as it used to be. Hence, the levy of GST must be withdrawn for the benefit of the common man.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Apropos of the news, ‘Kanimozhi inaugurates major desilting work In Tamirabharani river,’ vagaries in monsoon affect irrigation in this river basin. Desilting the river with the Exnora International Foundation from Kaliyavoor to Punnakayal will be a boon to the farmers. As envisaged, the silt may be given away to the farmers for free. With the deadline to complete the works fixed before the onset of northeast monsoon, hope the MP conducts the valedictory function at Punnakayal in the second or third week of October.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Navies must be alert

Apropos the report, ‘Three from Sri Lanka reach Dhanushkodi; sent to Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre,’ so far around 300 people have reached Dhanushkodi by the sea route clandestinely and this time a woman of 34 years along with 8 and 5 year old children has boldly undertaken the sea route. One wonders how this kind of sea travel without any interference is possible and that too a woman with two young children has come safely. Is there no Sri Lankan naval unit which hunts poor fisherfolk of Tamil Nadu? The naval units of both Indian and Sri Lanka should be vigilant and prevent such risky travel of refugees who pay a huge amount to the agents.

Kiruba Arul

Palayamkottai

