Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Give licence to tap toddy

ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, many people die after drinking methanol-added arrack. Addicts stick to illicit liquor. The government must consider opening toddy shops to satiate their cravings. Toddy, being a natural product got from palm and coconut trees, is good for health. In Kerala, they sell coconut toddy which is cheaper than IMFL and arrack. Farmers can also generate income and the government, too. I request the government to give licence to tap toddy.

Arunachalam

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagercoil

Demolish tank

There is a dilapidated overhead water tank at Nainarputhur under Puthalam Town Panchayat in Agasteeswaram Taluk of Kanniyakumari district. Its capacity is 1.5 lakh litres and its pillars and structure are in a much damaged state and it is still in use. It is located on Puthalam- Nagercoil highway. It may collapse at any time. If it collapses on the road, it will be catastrophic. So, I request the authorities concerned to demolish and construct a new tank.

ADVERTISEMENT

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Idle gym at park

ADVERTISEMENT

While renovating the park opposite Jeyandra School in Maharajanagar, Tirunelveli, the Corporation constructed a gymnasium with all equipment. But it remains unused for nearly one-and-a-half years. Had this gym not been built, this area could have been utilised as children’s play area. Had the equipment not been installed, the building could have been used as a multi–purpose hall. Another small structure with three mini toilets was also constructed in the park with no proper ventilation, lighting and water supply, though with a plastic water tank nearby. This also needs to be put to regular use after rectification of the defects.

P. Navaraj Chandrasekaran

Tirunelveli

ADVERTISEMENT

Lax attitude

This is with reference to the report, ‘Civic authorities begin drive to catch stray cattle after biker dies in road accident.’ The lax attitude of Corporation authorities and irresponsible attitude of livestock owners have resulted in escalation of stray cattle menace. Without tending their bovines in safer locations, cattle owners let them loose on the roads not caring about the safety of the public. They also tend to abandon their cattle if they become non-productive. Civic authorities should pay more attention to this problem instead of responding only during critical times. Livestock owners should be penalised heavily for endangering public safety.

Monita Sutherson.

Nagercoil

File murder case

The Corporation, besides slapping a heavy fine against owners of cattle that roam on the roads, it should register a murder case against them. Without stern action, these types of tragedies will not come to an end.

M. Meeran Sahib,

Kallidaikurichi

No response to petitions

Petitions are a vital tool for people to seek redressal for various issues. They represent the collective voice of people and are fundamental to ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. However, the current state of affairs, where petitions are often met with undue stoic silence and a lack of responsiveness, undermine the very essence of this democratic process. I have sent more than 50 petitions so far - right from Chief Minister to Executive Officer of Melagaram TP of Tenkasi district - about civic issues in Lake View Colony, but no reply is forthcoming.

A. Sathasivam,

Courtallam

Open govt.school in Tirunelveli

It is a welcome gesture that the Tamilnadu Government is making efforts to increase the admissions at government schools by providing e-learning facilities, financial assistance for girl students, breakfast and mid day meals. Ssurprisingly there is no government school in Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli. Hence I request the government to open a government school in palayamkottai.

H. Syed Othuman,

Tirunelveli

Repair building

The concrete roof of the PDS ration shop at Karthigaivadali in Nagercoil is in a highly damaged state and rainwater is seeping and drenching rice and other commodities stocked there. The employees do not appear to bother about this. I request the civil supplies authorities to repair the building.

P. Ganesan,

Nagercoil

Display action taken report

Introduction of dedicated counters during grievance day meeting by Tirunelveli Collector is laudable. If once in a fortnight an action taken report is displayed, the public can know the status of their grievances.

Edison devakaram.

Thoothukudi

No facilities

Though Chothavilai beach in Kanniyakumari district has become popular, there are no proper and attractive seating arrangements, dustbins or unhygienic toilets. Neither the Puthalam panchayat not the government agency concerned does not seem to care. Concrete efforts will elevate the beach to a more desirable place.

C. Sundaralingam,

Thengamputhur

Tirunelveli must also be included

After Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, announcements have been made that similar facilities will be established in Coimbatore and Tiruchi. When an MLA appealed to the CM to set up such a library in Salem, he said it will be considered. I wish Tirunelveli also gets one.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

No rationale

Nowadays compensations are given even for self-inflicted and morally condemnable acts of victims. Ironically, even on the day of mass funeral, spurious liquor was sold at Karunapuram. Political parties do not want to antagonise the voters and do not question the rationale for compensation. The government should set up a panel comprising eminent scholars, social activists and retired judges for recommending the quantum of compensation to be given to victims of tragedies caused by natural disasters, accidents, hooch tragedies, etc.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.