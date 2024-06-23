Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Prevent accidents caused by animals

Those who rear cows or goats in Agasteeswaram taluk let them roam freely and these animals suddenly cross roads and even busy highways, leading to accidents involving vehicles, as the drivers or riders or caught unawares. Sometimes accidents occur when pack of dogs chase the riders. The authorities concerned should take a serious view of this and make efforts to stop this nuisance.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Take stern action against owners

Nuisance caused by cattle roaming on the roadside in Tirunelveli has become dangerous for pedestrians and vehicle drivers. Very recently a pedestrian who ran to safety to the other side of the South Bypass Road on seeing two bulls fighting was hit by a bus and died on the spot. When the Corporation is trying to control the menace of stray dogs, such gruesome accident caused by the bulls is unfortunate. The Corporation must take stringent action against the owners of these cattle for allowing them to roam along the highway.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Priorities for Robert Bruce

A number of developmental works await the immediate attention of the newly elected Tirunelveli MP, Robert Bruce. The most important ones being the revival of Nanguneri Special Economic Zone and construction of the rail over bridge across Kulavanigarpuram railway gate. If the SEZ is developed to its full potential, it will generate hundreds of employment opportunities for the unemployed youth in and around the southern districts. Early execution of the RoB across the Tiruchendur railway line in Palayamkottai will put an end to the ordeal faced by students and office-goers every day. The MP must take earnest steps to ensure that the bridge work is taken up early, without modifying its original ‘Y’ shape plan, and completed in a record time.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Replace drainage junctions

Reports on the recent deaths in Puducherry due to emission of gas from underground drainage serve as a warning to people everywhere. In some residential areas in Palayamkottai, old drainage junctions have been built using bricks. These structures, built 20 years ago, have been badly damaged due to the roots of big trees othe n roadside piercing through them. Moreover, these weak junction points have been covered while relaying roads. To prevent Puducherry-like incident, they must be immediately replaced with concrete drainage junction boxes.

P. Navaraj Chandrasekaran,

Palayamkottai

Protect estate workers

The Tamil Nadu Government must pay attention to the Manjolai tea estate issue to protect the 700 families who have been staying there for generations, as they are awaiting eviction. The estate should be acquired and handed over to TANTEA. Nalumukku, Kakachi and Oothu in the surrounding areas can also be promoted as tourist spots on the lines of Ooty and Kodaikanal with more bus facilities as there is only one service, at midnight. Along with Kalakkad- Mundanthurai, Courtallam, etc, Tirunelveli will become a hub for tourism.

H. Syed Othuman,

Tirunelveli

Monitor climate of classrooms

Universities and Directorates prescribe minimum attendance for college students to write exams. Some temperamental teachers, it is learnt, mark absent for students who nap because of boredom. This only shows the inefficiency of the teacher who is required to present the lecture interestingly to keep the students engrossed in the topic. He must induce an inquisitiveness to learn more from him. The napping student could be unwell or the lecture is boring. In either case, it is unwise to punish the student by robbing his attendance. Sadly many educational institutions are bereft of knowledgeable teachers who provide the ecstasy of learning to the students. Vice-Chancellors and institutions’ directors should instruct all HoDs to periodically monitor the standard of classroom environment to gauge the enthusiasm of students.

P. Ganesan,

Nagercoil

Ample hideouts along western ghats

The hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi should serve as a wake-up call. Reports say the illicit brew was distilled on Kalvarayan foothills. Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts also have ample hideouts in the foothills of Western ghats. The authorities concerned should be on the vigil and prevent such production of hooch and loss of lives of ignorant and poor people. Moreover, counselling centres should be started in rural areas to educate the people on the evils of drinking.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Drop contract recruitment plan

This refers to the report of ‘Move to appoint crew of TNSTC on contract basis.’ To the utter disappointment of thousands of unemployed youths, the transport corporation has taken the move to fill vacancies through outsourcing companies on contract basis. These workers are recruited on a consolidated pay without any benefits which their counterparts enjoy. Workers’ unions believe that this attempt is a ploy to undermine reservation and social justice. The TNSTC, therefore, should drop the move and fill the vacancies through regular recruitment process.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli