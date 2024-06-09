Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Assess cause for explosion

Six people were injured and two shops gutted in Tirunelveli owing to an LPG cylinder blast. It must be noted that three legs support the top ring of the cylinder. Inside these legs, one leg is painted with code A-25 or B-26. A,B,C,D - representing a year’s four quarters. A-25 denotes that in the first quarter of 2025 the cylinder is to be sent for hydro testing to ensure the integrity of the cylinder and its weld joints. When a customer receives the cylinder, this code is to be checked before taking delivery and he has the right to reject the ones that crossed the month mentioned, say A-23. The operating pressure of an LPG cylinder is 2 to 3 kg per sq.cm, and working pressure 17 kg per sq.cm and the burst pressure of the cylinder is 120 kg per sq. cm. It is hydro tested for 30 kg per sq.cm. Hence, it seldom bursts on its own. From the cylinder to the cooking range nozzle, there is no oxygen. LPG cylinder catching fire is a misnomer since combustion requires oxygen. A cylinder can explode when it is continuously exposed to external heat or surrounded by fire. The IOC must conduct a detailed investigation to assess the cause for the explosion and issue guidelines to consumers.

J.Edison Devakaram

Thoothukudi

Right steps for safety of animals

This is with reference to the article, ‘Consider framing regulations for pet boarding facilities: HC. The court’s direction to the Tamil Nadu government to consider framing regulations for pet boarding facilities is an essential step for ensuring safety of animals that are being lodged in daycare centres and kennels. Horrifying incidents of pets being abused to death by untrained personnel in lodging centres shakes the confidence of pet owners. Hence, several pet guardians abandon their beloved companion animals or give them away to acquaintances during emergencies. Employing properly trained personnel and improving infrastructure at animal lodging centres with affordable accommodation is the need of the hour to guarantee safety and better life for pet animals at such facilities. Legal action against boarding facilities that abuse pets will deter cruelty to animals.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

Run trains to the Northeast

India’s North Eastern Region comprises eight States – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura – and constitutes 8% of the country’s geographical area. Along with Howrah region, it accommodates more than 10 lakh people from Tamil Nadu and 50% of them are from central and southern parts of the State. But most of the trains are operated only upto Chennai Central. So, the following changes will be much help: Howrah - Kanniyakumari- Howrah weekly must be made a daily service. If it is not feasible, Howrah –Tiruchi bi-weekly can be extended to Kanniyakumari. Recently the frequency of Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh weekly express from weekly to daily service. This train does not benefit passengers from southern districts of Tamil Nadu as it goes through Kerala. It can be short-terminated at Kochuveli for four days and for the rest three days run from Kanniyakumari via Madurai and Tiruchi. Later train services can be extended or introduced to Agartala and Sabroom; Silchar and Imphal; Silghat Town; New Tinsukia; and New Jalpaiguri so as to cover most of the northeastern States from the southern districts.

Aaron Gnanadas,

Bogidole, Assam

Demolish tank

An unused overhead water tank at a higher secondary school in Kottaram on the Nagercoil - Kanniyakumari highway is in a dilapidated state. It is situated very near a meeting shed and poses danger to the school children. I request the authorities to demolish the water tank and construct a new one.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Appeal to BSNL

The customer care centre attached to the Palayamkottai telephone exchange, which has been functioning for so many years, has been closed by the BSNL recently. Every day hundreds of customers, especially senior citizens,i visited the office for payment of telephone bills and other business related to broadband and SIM card purchase. Now, people have to go to the Trivandrum High Road office. To alleviate the inconvenience caused, I request the BSNL officials to operate the Palayamkottai centre at least three days in a week.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Voters are real masters

Tirunelveli people have elected Congress candidate Robert Bruce as their MP, despite accusations in certain quarters that he was an outsider as he hailed from Kanniyakumari district. On the other hand, they have rejected Nainar Nagendran, the BJP candidate, a familiar personality. The voters have proved that they are the real masters. Mr. Bruce should put his best foot forward to prove his mettle. As a way forward, establishing his residence in Tirunelveli (Like Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi) and putting up offices in the six Assembly segments to meet people will earn a good reputation for him and be beneficial in the long run.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

