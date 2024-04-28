Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

April 28, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

No space for pedestrians

North High Ground Road from Palayamkottai bus stand to Krishna Hospital has been widened with dividers in the middle but unfortunately pedestrian safety has been ignored. Two-wheelers occupy the space in front of Central Library opposite St. Xavier’s College causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Had there been a proper pavement, parking of vehicles could have been prevented. I request that this measure should be extended wherever possible up to medical college hospital.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Collect a fee

The bye-election to Vilavancode Assembly segment in Kanniyakumari district was due to a sitting member’s resignation to join another party. It created confusion and chaos, besides bleeding taxpayers’ money. This could have been avoided had the politician quit before standing for election. There is no clear answer to how much it costs for organising the election. The incumbent candidate also would have spent a lot of money. Hence a fee may be collected from the legislator who resigned before the stipulated period, or a member of the same political party could have been nominated to fill the vacancy on a temporary basis.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Renovate bus stand

There are cracks on the building at the bus stand in Kanniyakumari through which rainwater leaks. There is no timekeeper here for a long time. The waiting area does not have any chairs. The restrooms are so dirty and stinking and without proper doors. The beams are broken and walls are not painted for long. The floors are also dirty. Drinking water is also not clean. I request the officials concerned to renovate the bus stand which is used by a lot of tourists.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Portal is of help

Though Booth slips were not delivered at our doorstep, we could exercise our franchise without any difficulty on April 19, thanks to Voters’ Service Portal on the Election Commission website. During the Assembly Elections 2021 also we did not get booth slips. When I contacted the BLO, he gave a vague and rude reply. His behavior was unbecoming of an official entrusted with election duty.

A. Manoharan

Nagercoil

Crack the whip

Apropos to the report on shopkeepers encroaching on public space at Venthankulam bus stand in Tirunelveli, such reports are published all the time. The report said that as soon as the surprise check by corporation officials was over, the gas cylinders and snack stands were back. Each licensee or vendor should have an allotment letter specifying the conditions for running the stall. Whoever violates these conditions must be liable for stricter enforcement directives. If such conditions are not stipulated, it is high time they were issued, plugging all loopholes for misuse. Surprise checks once in a blue moon will not yield the desired results. They should be held round the clock and spot fines will have a salutary effect. I appeal to the Corporation officials to revisit the allotment letter and take remedial action.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Improve facilities

With the Tirunelveli Junction providing connections to many places across the country, it is crowded most of the time. But there are only two booking counters at the old entrance, and the restrooms and passenger waiting rooms are limited on the first platform, and the rest of the platforms lack such facilities. I request the railways to open additional counters and improve facilities to meet the growing demand.

Kiruba Arul

Palayamkottai

Doctors’ apathy

Recently I referred a peculiar case to Kanniyakumari. The case was about liver and spleen enlargement which did not fit into defined diagnosis. I was dismayed to know that the patient was not admitted at the government hospital there and not even investigated. Later the patient got admitted to the Tirunelveli GH and was diagnosed as copper deficiency disorder. Pitifully, blood copper estimation was not available there and was done at a private lab. Poor people approach these hospitals with much hope. It should not be dashed by doctors.

N. Murugesan,

Radhapuram

Operate early morning services

The Tamil Nadu government’s free bus service for women is a welcome social inclusive mission. As this scheme has earned the goodwill of women within a short period of time, the government is duty-bound to expand it. There are no early morning services from MGR Bus Stand in Tirunelveli to GH and Junction. Poor women have to shell out more money to travel by deluxe buses or share-autos.Therefore I request the authorities to cover these routes also under this scheme.

V .Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Exorbitant fare

During peak demand, omnibus operators raise the fares exorbitantly without any human consideration whatsoever. This is an inhuman activity that could be checked and balanced then and there by the authorities concerned.

C. Sundaralingam,

Thengamputhur

