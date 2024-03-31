Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

March 31, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Switch on lights

Though streetlights have been erected from Mahadanapuram roundabout to Narikulam on the Tirunelveli -Kanniyakumari National Highway, they are not switched on for the past few months. So this stretch remaions dark at night. I request the authorities to switch them on to prevent accidents.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

More lights needed

Street lights are inadequate on Poonga Nagar 3rd Street of Puliyangudi in Tenkasi district. Despite lodging a complaint through the CM Cell Helpline, the authorities always dismiss these complaints without initiating any action. I request the authorities to install street lights to ensure safety of the residents.

Hari

Puliyangudi

Start industries in Kanniyakumari

There are no industries in Kanniyakumari district to provide employment to educated and uneducated youth. The announcement that an aerodrome and harbour would come up in this district brought joy but it was short-lived as nothing came of it. I request the government to make efforts to set up these two facilities to generate employment.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Give alternative packaging material

This is with reference to the report, ‘Thoothukudi shows the way in implementing food safety rules. The Food Safety Department’s initiative to eliminate newspaper as a food-packaging material should be appreciated. Lead in newspaper printing ink is a toxic substance affecting the health of consumers in the long run. Due to lack of this awareness and high cost of safe packing material, vendors use newspapers and polythene bags. Obtaining white wrapping paper and banana leaves at discounted rates would encourage them to use them.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

Lay good road

Eco Park near Five Falls in Courtallam has been set up on 37 acres to create awareness of conserving the highly rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats. Some new attractions have been created recently to lure more visitors, but they are not maintained properly. Moreover,

reaching the ECO Park is a Herculean task as the road is not even unwalkable - leave alone the unmotorable. To save cost, the road has been laid with less bitumen, despite this area receiving rains for almost half the year. An all weather terrain road can be laid using recycled plastic materials before the ensuing season.

A. Sathasivam

Courtallam

Follow this model

This is with reference to the report, ‘Poll awareness through postcards.’ To create awareness of the importance of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, postcards are sent to the voters by Madurai district administration. The novel way can be followed in all districts.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Conduct raids

Due to frequent bursts and leakages in main pipes, the Corporation is struggling to supply drinking water on alternate days in Tirunelveli. Residents of Guruvaia Nagar, Pankaj Nagar and Mayan Nagar get only four to five pots. It has been announced that 20,000 new connections will be given this fiscal, along with 24-hour supply. The much awaited new Ariyanayagipuram Scheme is supplying 25 million MLD against the full capacity of 50 MLD. To ensure uninterrupted water supply, field inspections must be conducted against illegal connections and other violations and hefty penalties must be imposed on those who flout rules.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Health hazard

Edible stuff displayed on petty tea shops in Nagercoil are exposed to polluted air and dust as they are not covered in glass / wooden enclosures. The vendors, except for a very few, have no concern for the health of their customers. One wonders how this has escaped the eyes of the sanitary personnel and corporation authorities.

C. Sundaralingam,

Thengamputhur