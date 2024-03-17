Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

March 17, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Dangerous Entrance.

Ever since the Government Multi Specialty Hospital was established, hotels, lodges and medical shops have mushroomed in Thendral Nagar in Tirunelveli, leading to traffic congestion. Moreover, waste and effluents from these commercial buildings end up on Thendral Nagar roads and public places, leading to a health hazard. A tea shop with a milling crowd and an electrical post obstruct the main entrance to Thendral Nagar on St Thomas Road. An auto stand also poses inconvenience here. I request the Tangedco and other authorities set right these anomalies.

C. Kaningston,

Tirunelveli

Restore charm of Kanniyakumari

During my recent visit to Kanniyakumari, I took a morning walk along the shore. It was untidy from tri-sea Beach to sunrise view point. Encroachments hide the view of memorials. There were no street lights, waste was thrown all over, no water supply even to wash hands. It was an ugly scene all the way. Hundreds of tourists from abroad and other States are witness to such a horrible sight. An important tourist centre has been totally neglected. I request the authorities concerned to restore the original charm of Kanniyakumari.

P. Navaraj Chandrasekaran,

Tirunelveli

Save crops from wild animals

Crops such as rice, coconut saplings and banana are damaged by sambar deer and wild boar at Pottalkulam West area in Azhagapuram Town Panchayat in Kanniyakumari district. As the damage is caused throughout the night, farmers need to guard their crop day and night. I request the authorities to make efforts to prevent wild animals from damaging crops.

C Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Convert it into Uzhavar Santhai

The Saturday shandy at Melachevel, west of Tharuvai, is becoming popular day by day as people from even far flung areas come here to buy fresh vegetables and other merchandise since the prices are reasonable. So, I request the district administration to: convert it into a regular Uzhavar Santhai with better roads, cold storage facilities, parking lot, toilets, drinking water and small refreshment stalls. A supervisor can also be appointed.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

High time the standoff ended

It is worrying to note the standoff between Tirunelveli Mayor and councillors, despite the ruling party having more than two-third majority. Whenever the council meeting is called, it is cancelled for lack of quorum. Even visit by a Minister to broker peace was in vain. It is high time the party high command intervened and bring an end to this impasse so as to expedite development works.

H.Syed Othuman,

Tirunelveli

Utilise tank

Parakkaikulam, which stretches from Thengamputhur to Parakkai for 2 ½ km has come under Nagercoil Corporation. Though it is used by people for walking in the morning and evening, the beautiful embankment of the tank is marred by human excreta and animal wastes. If bathing ghats, restrooms, benches and boating service are provided, it can be made a tourist attraction. Swimming coaching can also be given to children in appropriate areas of the tank.

C. Sundaralingam,

Thengamputhur

Stop loud music during festivals

During March and April, both annual examinations and religious festivals take place. The blaring festival music from loudspeakers disturb students who prepare for board and university examinations. I request the authorities to stop the noise menace to help the students perform well in the examinations.

B.Nagalingam,

Thazhakudy

Governor’s ignorance

The Governor has made adverse remarks on Robert Caldwell and G.U. Pope, exhibiting his ignorance on the works done by them for Tamil literature and grammar. His comments have hurt the feelings of not only the Tamils but Christians at large. The education mission done by them at Idayankudi and Sawyerpuram are the telling examples of how they empowered the illiterate people.

Kiruba Arul

Tirunelveli

Annoying noise

NH 47 is not maintained as per National Highway standards. Due to uneven surface on the stretch in Thuckalay, loud and annoying noise is generated whenever empty heavy vehicles pass through the road. It is more pronounced at night, affecting the elderly and sick. I request the authorities concerned to ensure an even surface of road.

M.Haja Mydeen,

Thuckalay

