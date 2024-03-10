Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

March 10, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

No time to relax

Annual examinations will end soon and students are eagerly awaiting their vacation. But many private schools start classes for Classes 10 and 12 immediately after the end of the exams. The children will not have the opportunity to relax and refresh before going to the next class. This is nothing but harassment for the children in the peak of summer. The syllabus has been prepared by learned educationists in such a way that it is covered in a normal academic year. The attempt to have the classes ahead of the normal school reopening day only shows the inefficiency of the teachers. The authorities should take stringent action and penalise the violators with de-recognition, if necessary.

M. Haja Mydeen

Thuckalay

Rule flouted

One-way traffic system is not properly followed in Thoothukudi. On VOC Salai (former WGC Road), between Old Port and Chathiram bus stop, many two-wheeler riders do not follow the one-way rule, thus inconveniencing people, particularly in th evening when they come for shopping. I request the traffic police to ensure that the one-way rule is followed by all.

P. Sugumar,

Thoothukudi

Pathetic condition of park

The park opp. Jayendra School in Palayamkottai was renovated and opened 10 months back. Till date, no maintenance work has been carried out by the Corporation, despite the presence of its tax collection centre and sanitary workers allotment area nearby. All the 24 new electric posts are without lights. The walking track is filled with withered leaves. The children’s area is bushy. The main gate, when open, blocks the walking track. The garbage bins have not been cleared for months. There is no trace of green and there is no water supply even for drinking. The newly constructed gym remains idle. The three new toilets have no water and electricity. People expect the Corporation authorities to set these things right.

P. Navaraj Chandrasekaran,

Tirunelveli

Not safe for children

Electricity meters and switch boxes of street lights are fixed on the posts at a height of about 2.5 ft. Many of these boxes in Kanniyakumari district are in a damaged condition and easily accessible to children. Hence I request the Tangedco authorities to replace the worn out boxes and fix new ones at a height not reachable for children.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Patrol needed

Crimes such as burglary and abduction of children are on the increase in Eruvadi in Tirunelveli district. The criminals find comfort in the narrow lanes of the town. So, I request the police to increase the vigil by patrol of the town and prevent the crimes.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Follow Bengaluru model

Passengers travelling to Tirunelveli and destinations in Kerala find it hard to get a seat during peak hours at the new bus stand in Tenkasi . Every time a bus arrives, fit people start ‘reserving’ with putting kerchief, newspaper or bag through the windows even before the bus gets parked in the bay. So the elders, women and the sick have no option but to stand all the way to their destinations. So, I request the authorities to maintain counters at the bays where buses bound for Tirunelveli and Kerala are parked and issue tickets in a regulated queue system, as in Bengaluru - Mysore buses where once the tickets are issued the bus starts and the next bus is brought to the bay.

A. Sathasivam,

Courtallam

Eateries occupy circulating space

The Palayamkottai bus stand built recently under Smart Cities Mission is convenient for passengers. Buses come and leave once people board the bus or get down. There are eateries and small stalls. But the shopkeepers have placed the chairs on the circulating space and students from the nearby educational institutions after skipping the classes while away their time here. This practice should be stopped. The Corporation authorities should instruct the eateries to remove the chairs. The mobile police may visit the place and disperse students in uniform loitering in the bus stand.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai.

Close down quarries

This is with reference to the article, ‘Stone quarries and blue metal units make animal overpass on ring road irrelevant.’ Destruction of valuable forest cover by mining activities and functioning of stone quarries near the animal overpass built on the second Ring Road connecting Dindigul Highway with Tiruchi Highway results in fragmentation of wildlife habitats. Such a delicate ecosystem has to be declared a protected zone for the future survival of wildlife in the surrounding areas. Stone quarries and mining activities should be completely closed down to protect the fragile ecosystem in the Vavuthumalai forest area.

Monita Sutherson.

Nagercoil

Raise interest rate

This refers to the news report on ‘Small savings interest rates left unchanged.’ It is highly disappointing, especially to the senior citizens, to read that the interest rates on various Post Office Small savings products / schemes remain unchanged for the first quarter of 2024-25. Since the Union Finance Minister had not announced any relief or concessions to the senior citizens in her budget for F.Y. 2024-25, they were expecting with a fond hope that the interest rates on the post office Savings schemes would be increased, especially in view of the coming general elections. People are suffering very much due to inflation. Therefore the Finance Minister must consider the difficulties of pensioners and announce an increase of interest rates on Senior Citizens’ Fixed Deposits, Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other savings schemes.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

This refers to the report on ECI advice to police and bureaucrats to devise new plans to prevent movement of cash and freebies meant for distribution to voters. Common man who is not familiar with digital payment prefers carrying cash to buy jewellery, textiles and household goods during wedding and festival times.The enforcement officials when they intercept such times question and seize the cash leaving the victims helpless and hapless. Hence the ECI should spell out the maximum amount of carrying cash by public.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Keep beach clean

Kanniyakumari district is home to a number of beautiful beaches such as Sanguthurai beach which stretches over 4 km to make it one of the longest natural beaches in the State. It is a traditional picnic spot. Small businesses such as tea shops and a restaurant are on the beach. But the absence of a few benches and powerful street lights are felt by the visitors. Safety and security concerns are essential. Apart from that it is polluted with plastic containers and bags too. Hence I request the district administration to provide more street lights, garbage bins and an assistant to clear the garbage then and there.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoi

Clear wild growth from defunct salt unit

The salt factory in Kanniyakumari has become defunct. The premises is full of wild growth and thorny trees. So, there is a possibility of poisonous reptiles and wild animals straying into it, and hence it poses threat to the habitations near it. The district administration must clear the area using machines in the interest of the public.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

R