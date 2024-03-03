Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

March 03, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Direct bus link to Munnar needed

Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and Munnar in Kerala attract tourists throughout the year. But there are no direct bus services between them. A direct bus service will also benefit the sizeable number of workers of Munnar and nearby estates who, by and large, hail from southern districts of Tamil Nadu. It is high time the two States initiated joint action to operate interstate bus services to link these two places via Theni, Bodi and Bodimettu.

A.E. Jehan Albert,

Nagercoil

Palayamkottai RoB included?

The Prime Minister has laid foundation stone for redevelopment of 13 railway stations and six road overbridges. People of Tirunelveli are eager to know whether Kulavanigarpuram ROB is included in it. It has been put in cold storage for more than 40 years for unknown reasons. With escalation of traffic, people suffer a lot as the gate is closed frequently. Madurai railway division should take immediate steps to start the the ROB work.

H. Syed Othuman,

Tirunelveli

Noise Pollution

Of late, Kanniyakumari district has become notorious for noise pollution. Religious places, marriage halls and even small gatherings are sources of the irritating cacophony. To the discomfiture of heart patients, hypertensive persons, terminally ill immobile senior citizens, school children, work-from-home IT employees etc., loud speakers are revved up to blare. Amplified religious rituals have become daily irritants. This is being done with impunity though, as per law, producing sound greater than 70 dB is an offence. Comfortable hearing limit is 25 dB. Personal request to reduce noise is often met with heckle and derision. Authorities concerned are requested to put an end to this persistent menace.

John Paulus,

Cherukole

Fill pit

Garbage is dumped into a huge pit and burnt beside a library at Perumalpuram on Nagercoil - Kanniyakumari highway. The thick smoke and the stench affects people residing in the vicinity. During rain, the pit gets filled with rainwater and mosquitoes breed there. Hence, I requesting the NHAI authorities to fill the pit.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Misuse of digital weighing machines

Many shops, for their convenience, use trays of different sizes on the platform of digital weighing machine. They are bound to press the tare button beforehand to offset the tare weight, an operation not many aware of. The Legal Metrology department should make it compulsory to conspicuously exhibit a notice as to the precise weight of the tray. Further, when more than one product is added to the tray by pressing the tare button every time, the additional tare value rises in relation to the progressive load and the specific tare exceeds. So the authorities must ensure proper use of digital weighing machines.

P. Ganesan,

Nagercoil

Concession for senior citizens

Indian Railways gave concession to senior citizens. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was withdrawn, understandably. People expected that the concession would be revived immediately after normalisation. But, even after two years, no step has been taken. I request the Indian Railway to revive the practice at least by offering 30% concession or by raising the eligibility to 65 years if the old system was unacceptable.

P. Navaraj Chandrasekaran,

Tirunelveli

Give them house

Apropos of the news about an aged couple, deserted by their wards and living adjacent to the tracks on a railway land having made a bold decision to avert a major train accident, it is inferred that they are yet to receive the old age pension of Rs 1,000 from the State government. People living below poverty line struggle a lot to get benefits from the government. I appeal to the government to provide them with a house in the same location where his tin- sheet hut stands .

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

It has been reported that the aged couple work as farm labourers in a rubber plantation, eke out their daily lives with meagre income and have been living in a tin-sheet hut. The Railway authorities should consider constructing a house or allotting a piece of land to the elderly couple.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Neither old age nor a dangerous part of land with wild animals could stop the old couple from averting a major railway tragedy. This incident is a clear example that age is no barrier when presence of mind and bravery could easily overcome a difficult situation. Such people are valuable assets to the country and certainly deserve to be rewarded.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

Safety first

Negligence, overconfidence, unsafe conditions and reckless acts lead to accidents in all spheres. Recently a driverless goods train moved for more than 70 kms, but fortunately no accident or casualties happened. After Bhopal gas disaster, our government observes March 4 every year as National Safety Day. We must prevent all types of accidents through a safety-centred and stress-free work culture and achieve high productivity in our Industries.

S. Narayanan,

Tirunelveli

