Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

February 25, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Fix VB issues

Vande Bharat Express between Tirunelveli and Chennai is fast and comfortable. Still there are some issues that need to be fixed: Stickers in Tamil / English must be pasted near the doors to alert passengers that they open/shut automatically. Those who serve food must be understand Tamil/English. Hot water for tea / coffee is given immediately after serving food. So it gets cold by the time one finishes food. Quick water - drying system is a dire necessity in the toilet floor area.Whenever the train gathers speed, there are jerks because of the uneven tracks. Halts in Kovilpatti and Chengalpattu will promote patronage.

P. Navaraj Chandrasekaran,

Palayamkottai

Dangerous curve

There is a ‘C’ shaped curve near ‘old cashew nut unit’ on Ethankadu - Manakudi highway in Kanniyakumari district. This curve witnesses many fatal accidents. Hence, I request the highway authorities to place metal barricades before the curve with reflectors on both sides to prevent accidents.

Besides, there is not even a single public restroom on the whole stretch of Kaliyakkavilai - Kanniyakumari highway, though it is used by a large number of tourists. So, people use the roadside to answer nature’s call. I request the NHAI to provide paid bathrooms attached with washrooms at regular intervals on this stretch.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

No space for pedestrians

The road from Arch in Tirunelveli Town up to Nellaiappar Temple is not fit for vehicle users and pedestrians. Though the underground drainage system has been completed, the road is left uncared for. Even after the road from Arch to Thiruvalluvar flyover was widened, pedestrians cannot use sidewalks as they have been encroached by sugarcane juice stalls and helmet sellers, etc. I request the authorities concerned to set right these anomalies.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Employment offices not used

Educated youth register their names with the employment exchanges with the hope of getting government jobs. But they seldom get a job as recruitments are made through competitive examinations. Hence the purpose for which the District Employment Exchanges were established is not served. I request the Tamil Nadu government to make recruitments through the employment exchanges.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Set right handrails

Most of the handrails erected by one of the nationalised banks on both sides of Kanniyakumari Main Road from railway station to Gandhi Mandapam are in a damaged state and some have been removed. In some other places they have fallen down and laid on the platform and the protruding iron pipes cause injuries to the pedestrians, especially children. Particularly dangerous is the one lying on the platform opposite the police station. I request the highway authorities to fix the handrails at the appropriate places.

W.D. Chitranand Arachi,

Kanniyakumari

Tactful rescue

This is with reference to the article, ‘Forest Department staff rescue elephant calf from canal, reunite animal with mother. The heartwarming rescue of the calf that had fallen into Parambikulam Aliyar Project contour canal in Pollachi is praiseworthy. Braving the strong flow of water, these rescuers have employed careful tactics in saving the young animal’s life from a helpless situation. A happy ending followed soon as the little one was reunited safely with its mother which was unable to help her calf out from its precarious situation. The mother raising its trunk as a token of gratitude to the rescuers is an unforgettable moment for animal lovers. Such tactful rescue procedures help in saving precious lives during critical situations.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

Put a stop to stray dog menace

Stray dogs pose a threat to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders in Palayamkottai, especially near Government Hospital on South High Ground Road. Many people abandon their pets or allow them to roam freely contributing to the stray dog menace. This is morally wrong. Though free treatment is given for dog bite in GHs, it is the duty of the government, especially the local bodies, to protect people from stray dogs. Effective measures must be implemented to control the stray dog population.

P. Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai

Take effective steps

Stray dog menace is high in ward 53, NGO ‘B’ Colony of Palayamkottai. Pack of dogs roam freely in Mullai Nagar, Ram Vilas Nagar and in all streets of NGO Colony. Since the eateries dump food waste in the street corners, it attracts the stray dogs. They move in packs and behave almost like wolves. The public feel unsafe. Previously, the Corporation took some action and hence the problem was not as severe as of today. Elders, women and children walk on the streets with the fear of the stray dogs. Two wheeler riders too as the dogs get aggressive and chase them resulting in accidents. Hence, I request the Corporation to take immediate and effective steps to put an end to the ever-increasing problem of stray dog menace and ensure safety of people.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

‘Clean note policy’

Banks and financial Institutions have been directed by the RBI to strictly follow ‘clean note policy.’ Hence, writing or scribbling on the currency note is prohibited. Also the banks have been advised to educate the public about the rule. However, the rules have become watered down nowadays. Even ATM machines disburse 500 rupee notes with writing on them. Therefore, RBI should insist banks and financial establishments to strictly follow the guidelines.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Takeover of mutt

A mutt named after Arupaththu Moovar Nayanmar in Tirunelveli Town has been taken over by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department this month . The mutt rendered pioneer services for many years. The premises of this mutt was given at a cheap rate for family functions. An elementary school is also functioning on its premises . The late Tamil orator Nellai Kannan was a patron of this mutt .The takeover of this mutt by the government has hurt the sentiments of people who used to run it efficiently. I request the Tamil Nadu government to sympathetically consider this matter and hand over the mutt back to those people.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli