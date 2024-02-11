Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

February 11, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

Extend parapet

On the Kottaram - Vattakottai highway in Kanniyakumari district, there is a culvert on N.P. channel. Since the parapet on either side of the road is short, there is a danger of vehicles falling into the channel. Hence, I request the highways authorities to extend the parapet to avert accidents.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Lay railway line

A railway track is in operation from Meelavittan to Harbour siding close to Spicnagar in Thoothukudi. The distance from the harbour railway siding to Arumuganeri is about 22 km. If a railway track is laid to connect Arumuganeri, it will be the shortest route to Tirunelveli as well as Tiruchendur instead of the present route via Maniyachi. Such a line will have many benefits. The traffic volume between Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur can be minimised to a great extent. The frequency of bus services can also be reduced, leading to fuel saving for transport corporations. A train can cover this distance in an hour. Moreover, movement of salt from Arumuganeri to faraway places will be easier. A survey should be conducted on whether the proposed track can be laid along the coast as there is no agricultural land in between the two places.

Edison Devakaram

Thoothukudi

Operate more bus services

There are only two town bus services from Cheranmahadevi, the talk headquarters, to Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram. I request the TNSTC authorities to operate more bus services on this route for the benefit of public.

S. Narayanan,

Tirunelveli

Dangerous pits

The are deep pits on the centre of the main road between Atchankulam and Mantharamputhur in Kanniyakumari district. They pose danger to two-wheeler riders. Though many have fallen down and injured themselves, the authorities have not filled the pits. I urge the authorities to repair the road before any major accident occurs.

W.D Chitranand Arachi,

Kanniyakumari