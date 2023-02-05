Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

February 05, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

Preserve sand dunes

Lemur beach, 12 km from Nagercoil, is a long and clean beach. It retains sand and further attracts sand from the coastal drift, forming small sand dunes. A portion of its natural coastline is modified with artificial structures but lacks the needed restrooms, parking lot and shaded pavilions for visitors. The approach road is also narrow. Hence, I request the Kanniyakumari district authorities to widen the approach road and preserve sand without making it a concrete beach.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Air and sea ports

Establishment of an aerodrome and a sea port in Kanniyakumari district is on the cards. These facilities would give a fillip to the development to the industrially backward district, besides generating employment in a region with high unemployment rate. It is imperative on the part of State government to take concrete steps to expedite the work.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Make out a strong case

This refers to the news report, ‘Demand to declare Tirunelveli ‘drought-hit.’ The Revenue and Agricultural Departments should jointly make out a strong case to the government to declare Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi as ‘drought-hit’ districts so that the farmers can get adequate compensation. Primary Agricultural Cooperative societies and other banks should lend a helping hand to the suffering farmers through liberal farm loans and other forms of financial help. The elected representatives in the two districts, irrespective of their party affiliation, should join in the cause to mitigate the sufferings of the farmers.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Lay third line

A third line must be laid between Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil (16 km), exclusively for movement of empty rakes taken for maintenance. To reduce congestion in Nagercoil Town, two more platforms must be constructed. By making use of Karode-Kanniyakumari four-lane road project, approach roads can be laid to Nagercoil Town and Junction for easy access. For free movement of trains in the busy Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram section, two more platforms must be constructed at Kuzhithurai and Eraniel. To prevent disruption of traffic during landslips, during the ongoing doubling work on this section, it must be ensured that there is enough space so that the sliding soil do not fall on the tracks.

J.G. Prince,

Colachel MLA

No bus shelter

There is no bus shelter at Pottaiady on Kanniyakumari - Nagercoil National Highway. So, people who visit a nearby temple have to stand under a scorching sun to board bus. I request the authorities concerned to make efforts to construct a bus shelter at this place.

C Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Street dog menace

Street dog menace is increasing day by day in Eruvadi. The dogs not only bite sheep and goats but also small children. School students are the worst affected. I urge the town panchayat to take immediate action to sterilise the dogs.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi