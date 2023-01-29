Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

January 29, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Chaos at junction

‘Kambi Palam’ junction in Konam on Rajakkamangalam Road in Nagercoil is congested during peak hours, due to traffic from all directions. Chettikulam - Rajakkamangalam - Colachel road and Medical College Road connecting Kunchanvilai with Asaripallam intersect here. All India Radio, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Govt. ITI, Govt. Polytechnic College, Govt. Engineering College and Holy Cross College function near this junction, which give rise to flooding of vehicles, pedestrians and students in the morning and evening, resulting in chaos. I request the authorities to find a solution to ease the hardships faced by public.

P. Ganesan,

Nagercoil

Unclean restroom

Recently I had been to Tiruchendur with my family to have darshan at the Murugan temple. Before entering the temple, I used the restroom located near the toll gate. To my dismay, I found overflowing urinals with stench. While the temple authorities are reported to be spending crores of rupees for amenities to be provided for devotees, they can take a little care to keep the public convenience neat and clean. I request the people concerned to take steps in this regard.

S. Meenakshisundaram,

Madurai

Old pension scheme

It is welcome that Himachal Pradesh cabinet has approved restoration of old pension scheme in fulfilment of an election campaign promise. One expects the Tamil Nadu government to follow suit.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

CCTV cameras

In a bid to curb anti-social activities and heinous crimes in rural areas, the police have so far installed 2,681 CCTV cameras in 1,232 villages in Tirunelveli district (The Hindu, January 13). But there are not enough CCTV cameras on city streets. I request the police officials to install more CCTV cameras on city streets, particularly in outskirts, with the help of philanthropists and social organisations.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Post guards

It is shocking to read about the gruesome murder of an archaka at Melachevel village when he reprimanded some youngsters who were habitually consuming alcohol and abusing people on the temple premises. I request the HRC & E Department to post parttime or regular guards at important temples for night duty. It will serve twin purposes : he will prevent gathering of misguided youth who indulge in anti-social activities and secondly theft of antique idols can be prevented.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Power shutdown

Valliyoor Divisional Office of TNEB takes care of monthly power shutdown for Nanguneri and Radhapuram taluks. The shutdown is published in Tamil dailies. Sometimes due to VIP visits and other factors, the shutdown is postponed. But the local EB offices do not inform this to the consumers, leading to disruption in people’s routine works. For instance, the power shutdown on January 20 for Eruvadi was not carried out. To avoid this, the EB office in Eruvadi may inform the people by SMS and other publicity sources about power shutdown and changes.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

End standoff

It is disheartening to note that even after two years of forming new council, the impending tenders and awarding of contracts for development works were delayed due to the standoff between Councillors and Mayor of Tirunelveli. The much-delayed Ariyanayagipuram Drinking Water scheme is yet to be commissioned. The UGD work was stopped abruptly, leaving most of the streets with potholes and mounds of dugout soil. One hopes the councillors and Mayor got rid of the differences soon and resume development works.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

No transparency

The price of cinema tickets has increased manifold and an extra amount is also charged for booking online in the guise of convenience charges. There is no transparency in this regard. I request theatre owners to discontinue dynamic pricing of tickets and also consider concession for senior citizens. Moreover, the cost of snacks, coffee and tea are so high that it matches the prices one finds in airports. I request the theatre owners to reduce the price of tickets and snacks.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli