Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

January 08, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Pipeline damaged

Precious water is leaking from the underground pipeline, which brings water from the 50-km away Tamiraparani, in the New Road area Kovilpatti. Container lorries with heavy loads use this road to reach the port in Thoothukudi, the reason why the road and the pipeline underneath get damaged. The State government, with the help of port authorities, should repair and lay the pipelines in such a way that they do not break.

Sakthivinayagar,

Kovilpatti

‘Ruralisation’ is the only answer

Traffic congestion in the district headquarters occurs because of concentration of government offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments at one place.‘Ruralisation’ is the only answer to this malady. So, such big establishments must be started only in rural areas in the future to prevent urban ills.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai.

No drains

There is a railway underpass on the southern side of Thiagarajanagar in Palayamkottai. This passage helps people to reach Maharajanagar easily either by two-wheeler or four-wheeler. As there is no drainage system on either side of the underpass, when rainwater stagnates, vehicle riders find much difficulty to cross it. I request the Corporation authorities to construct drains on both sides of the passage and install lights on the walls for the safety of people.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Radhapuram has become a centre for sand and stone business. Since the roads here are extensively used by heavy vehicles transporting them, they are in a damaged condition, So the residents here are forced to use the severely damaged roads much to their discomfort. Moreover, the bad roads also result in accidents. So I request the district administration to regulate heavy vehicle traffic by diverting it away from the town.

N. Murugesan,

Radhapuram

Plan for summer

Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts have not received adequate northeast monsoon rains. As of now there is no major problem regarding water for irrigation and farmers are expected to have a bumper harvest in February. But the water level at Papanasam dam remains at 97 feet only for almost a month and has not touched 100 feet. This would affect ‘khar’ cultivation of crops, mainly paddy, from June to September. Drinking water must also be supplied during summer. Hence, municipal authorities and TWAD Board must chalk out a plan to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply during summer.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Poor state of bus stand

Kanniykumari bus stand is in a shambles - there are big potholes on the concrete floors, garbage is strewn all over the place, the waiting areas for passengers are unhygienic, restrooms are dirty and unhealthy, the walls of restrooms are full of cracks. The number of chairs provided for waiting passengers.is inadequate. There are cracks on the roof. Kanniykumari being an important tourist centre, it deserves a better bus stand. I request the authorities to set right these anomalies.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Right model

It is appreciating to note the successful monkey-trapping plans of Aratlakota village in Anakapalli

district in Visakhapatnam through tenders. Even more commendable are the non-violent tactics

adopted by the villagers and monkey-catchers without harming the simians. Such procedures help

villagers understand the importance of co-existing with wildlife and stray animals. I wish such plans

are employed in all villages to manage wildlife problems with the assistance of forest officials.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil