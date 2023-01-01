Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

January 01, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

Shift Anganwadi centre

The Anganwadi centre at Melasoorankudy needs immediate attention in terms of accommodation, hygiene and better facilities to ensure good upkeep of the children. This centre is functioning in a shed behind the back portion of a house . The tin-roofed shed has no electric connection and toilet. There are 15 children now , looked after by a caretaker /teacher. When she goes out on official work, the children are left at the mercy of the house owner. These shortcomings are not conducive to the healthy development of the children. The Kanniyakumari district administration should shift the centre to a good building with a hygienic environment

P. Ganesan,

Nagercoil

Set them right

The Courtallam - Mathalamparai highway, with blind curves and uneven shoulders, has been laid in an unprofessional manner. Approaching vehicles on either side cannot see one another at the blind spots. The road shoulders are also neither proper nor marked. Since this section is used by a large number of heavy vehicles such as tipper trucks which transport construction materials to Kerala,the authorities should not have compromised on road safety and design. Despite repeated email complaints, the authorities have not done road safety audit or reconfiguration plans. This road, used by a large number of tourists, should not have such dangerous curves and inconsistency in width of road. I request the authorities to erect signage at accident spots, widen the road at blind curves and remove encroachments.

A. Sathasivam

Tenkasi

Issue an order

Apropos of news report ‘ CM directs Revenue Dept. to clear pending applications for certificates in a month,’ no government employee issues receipts for applications received from the public. They easily escape by saying they have not received any application. I request the CM to issue an order to all offices to give acknowledgement on receiving petitions from the public.

G. Purushothaman

Tirunelveli

Save crops

A leaf disease has affected about 5,000 acres of banana plantations in Eruvadi, Tirukkurungudi, Kalakkadu Salaipudur, Mavadi and Malaiadipudur in Tirunelveli district. The affected leaves become yellow first followed by a scorched look. I request the Horticulture Department to save the crops on a war-footing.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Extend trains

A lot of passengers from Kanniyakumari district travel by train to Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram in the morning and evening for various purposes. The Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli-Sengottai lines have four pairs of trains during the day with convenient timings. So, we request the extension of 06641/06642 Tirunelveli -Nagercoil express special n to Kochuveli via Nagercoil Town and 06433/06428 Thiruvananthapuram – Nagercoil express special to Tirunelveli via Nagercoil Town

Charles,

Marthandam

Parking near bridge

On the eastern side of Sulochana Mudaliar bridge in Tirunelveli, four-wheelers are parked close to the pavement. This impedes movement of vehicles. I request the traffic police to declare this place as a ‘No parking’ zone and ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Waste disposal

Waste from chicken, mutton and fish stalls is dumped on the roadside. This practice creates a chain of events like stray dogs feeding on them, and these dogs pose a threat to pedestrians. Pathogens in the waste can infect human beings. Garbage collecting vehicles do not remove these waste because of the obnoxious odour. There are not many ways to dispose of this waste except through landfill and composting. Until a viable disposal technique is worked out, ways must be found for safe disposal of this waste.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

No bus shelter

There is no bus shelter at Pottraiadi on the Kanniyakumari - Nagercoil highway. So passengers on both sides of the road wait for bus under a scorching sun. I request the authorities to construct bus shelter on both sides of the road at Pottraiadi.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram