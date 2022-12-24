Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

December 24, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST

Remove sand

After the rainy season, the roadsides are filled with loose sand in Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli, particularly along the road leading to Thoothukudi from Samathanapuram and the potholed road from Tirunelveli Junction to Town. It is a death trap for two-wheeler riders. I request the corporation to clear the sand and ensure safety for road users.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Clear wild growth

There is wild growth of bushes and thorny trees on the salt factory premises abutting habitations in Swaminthoppu, Aundivillai. C.P. Therivilai and Chithankudiyiruppu in Kanniyakumari district. There is every possibility of presence of wild animals in the thick growth. To protect the villagers, the district administration must clear the wild growth.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Impound stray cattle

Stray cattle wander on Nagercoil’s busy roads, posing danger to people, particularly school-going children. The stern action taken recently by Tirunelveli Corporation to impound stray cattle and release them only upon payment of fines by their owners is applaudable. This exercise must be done in Nagercoil also.

H. Mohamed Zakir

Vattavilai

No guard rails

There are no guard rails on the steep approach roads to the Vadukanpattu railway Crossing at Agasteeswaram in Kanniyakumari district. Vehicles accidentally fall into the trenches on both sides. The Southern Railway authorities of Thiruvananthapuram division is requested to provide the metal barriers at the earliest to prevent accidents.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

More facilities needed

At the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ in NGO Colony, Tirunelveli, there are only 16 shops ready for occupation. The authorities should construct more shops to meet the requirements of farmers from villages. Women SHGs should also be encouraged by allotting space for setting up an Aavin outlet, shops for marketing farm produce such as millets, pulses, mushroom, etc. Cold storage facility should also be established.

V .Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Wait for policy guidelines

Apropos to the news on impounding of 15 lorries transporting fish caught using purse seine nets and their release after paying a fine of ₹2.000, what prevents the Fisheries Department to confiscate the banned nets. There was a report in The Hindu dated Deccember 20 about a national management plan on purse seine nets is in the pipeline. Why not the Fisheries Department of Tamil Nādu wait till such time such policy guidelines are issued.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Start the scheme in NGO colonies

This refers to the news report on Friends of Library scheme under which volunteers take books from government public libraries, deliver and collect them from readers. There are two libraries functioning in NGO (A) Colony and NGO (B) Colony in Tirunelveli. Thousands of retired government servants and teachers are living in these areas. So this scheme may be launched in these two libraries.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli