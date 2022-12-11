Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

December 11, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Rusted transformer

A transformer which has rusted at the bottom is precariously standing on the Fourth Street of the seventh ward at Eruvadi in Tirunelveli district. Water leaking from a drinking water has caused the rusting of the transformer. I request the panchayat and EB authorities to take immediate action to avert danger.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,.

Eruvadi

Bring back the old rubber horns

Nowadays blaring air horns from four-wheelers and other vehicles exceed the tolerable decibel levels. Youths who drive/ride fancy SUVs and two-wheelers use horns, the honking of which startles other road users. A few decades back, buses and lorries used bulb-shaped hand-operated rubber horns the sound of which was decent. The government may consider giving a direction to remove air horns and bring back the rubber horns so as to reduce noise pollution and bring peace.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Prevent snake bite deaths

Two deaths caused by snake bites were reported in November in Thoothukudi district - in the outskirts of Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur. Both the victims were farmers. They were declared brought dead as there might have been a delay in reaching the hospitals. Agriculture department should create awareness among farm workers about the importance of rushing snake bite victims to the hospital and the dos and don’ts. A dedicated 24X7 helpline should be available in PHCs and GHs. Paramedical staff who work in the ambulance should be trained in giving first aid to snake bite victims.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Nominee facility

The purpose of nominating heir/heirs for deposits in banks/post offices is to pass on the claim without any difficulty. But even in some of the nationalised banks, even after producing the required documents, they take a few days to settle the claim, that too after frequent visits and reminders. The higher authorities should impress upon the operating staff to settle the claims without any hassle to the nominees

Gomathinayagam,

Tirunelveli

Rude TNSTC staff

Recently, I called the TNSTC helpline number and suggested that the final destination of the buses must be explicit on the board. It was not even a complaint. But, without even hearing it in full, the person on the other end said it was not the head office’s job to change name board of a bus. I was shocked to hear this response. Feedback is important to improve public service. I request the TNSTC to post a person trained in soft skills to attend to calls.

S. Mohideen Abdul Kadar,

Pettai

Overloaded autos

I request the traffic regulating authorities in Tirunelveli, who are concentrating more on helmetless two-wheeler drivers to slash fines, to look into the grave issue of overloaded autorickshaws carrying children to schools during peak hours in the morning and evening and prevent this dangerous practice.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Allot funds for maintenance

Crores of rupees are spent by the government for construction of government school buildings, housing board complexes, office buildings, etc. But it is a pity that since these buildings are not maintained properly they are razed within 20 - 25 years. Only if the buildings are maintained in a proper manner by doing whitewash, painting and attending to repairs etc., at least once in three years, they can be used for a long period of time. Therefore, while preparing the annual budget, sufficient funds must be allotted for maintenance of government buildings.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

No scan specialist

During COVID-19 pandemic, the Kudankulam GH offered an excellent service. Doctors and paramedical staff worked round the clock. Nowadays that spirit is missing. Moreover, the scan specialist post is vacant. Either a scan specialist must be posted or a public-private partnership can be forged with NPCL management as key player to this effect.

Murugesan

Radhapuram

Repair road

There are deep potholes Kottar to Mahadanapuram roundabout on Nagercoil - Kanniyakumari highway. Since they lead to accidents, highway authorities are requested to repair the road immediately.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

More facilities needed

At the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai ‘ in NGO Colony, Tirunelveli, there are only 16 shops ready for occupation. The authorities should construct more shops to meet the requirements of farmers from villages. Women SHGs should also be encouraged by allotting space for setting up an Aavin outlet, shops for marketing farm produce such as millets, pulses, mushroom, etc. Cold storage facility should also be established.

V .Ganesan,

Tirunelveli