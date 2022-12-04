Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

December 04, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Good initiative

This refers to the news report, ‘45 students from govt. schools set to pursue IIT-M course.’ It is reassuring that in all 87 students have secured admission to the four-year BS Degree programme in Data Science and Applications atIndian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M). That the students have got admission for the course for which JEE score is not required is a god-send. It has been made possible because of the State government’s initiative, ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IIT-Madras for every one). The heads of both government and private schools should encourage Plus Two students to make best use of the above course, so that more number of students from the State can get admission and thereby make our State a leading IT hub globally.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Network failure

Network failure has become common, of late, in Tirunelveli corporation limits. As a result, customers, especially senior citizens, find it difficult to transact banking, postal and other computer-based works. They have to visit the offices more than once to get the job finished, which adds to the travel cost and causes mental agony, too. Same is the case with linking of Aadhaar with Tangedco power connection. I request the authorities concerned to take steps to provide uninterrupted, quality network in the interest of customers.

Gomathinayagam,

Tirunelveli

Brutal killing

The brutal killing of the harmless, docile, beautiful pigeons, numbering 50, at Varadaraja Perumal Temple complex in Tirunelveli is shocking to the core. It is painful to learn that they were killed using catapult. What is the necessity of killing them? Many Tamil poets have composed poems about their habitat in temple towers (maadam), and they are rightly called ‘maadappura.’ They drop seeds of various plants to enable the growth of new species, and thus friends of farmers. One can see them nesting in mosque domes and church towers and nobody kills them. I request the Forest Department to arrest the culprits and bring them before justice.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Speed-breakers needed

There are two higher secondary schools, a church and many business establishments on Thiruvananthapuram High Road in Murugankurichi. People very often ride two-wheelers and drive cars beyond a safe speed. Though there is a footover bridge near the schools, very few students use it. For the sake of safety of the students and public, I request the authorities to erect speed-breakers near Cathedral and Mary Sargent School like the one near district court.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Poor pensioners

Lakhs of poor EPF pensioners draw a meagre monthly pension of ₹1,200 to ₹3,200 after serving quasi-government undertakings for three to four decades, even as crores are kept idle in EPFO pool account without getting distributed to the deserved. The EPFO, central government and Supreme Court do not care to see the actual plight of the poor pensioners.

V.G. Pushkin,

Thiruvananthapuram