Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Recently one of the Congress MLA, while speaking in the Assembly, asked for free bus tickets for senior citizens in State transport buses. But so far nothing has materialised. Considering the finance constraints, will the government come forward to give 50% concession for people aged 60 and above.

V. Johnson,

Vaniyakudi (KK dt.)

Shift compost plant

There is a micro compost centre in a park situated opposite Maria Canteen on North High Ground Road. During the composting process, a foul manure emanates from the place. There are schools, hospitals, diagnostic centres and the canteen near the compost centre. In the interest of public health, the Corporation authorities must shift the plant to the outskirts of Palayamkottai.

P .Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai

Property tax

Chennai corporation gives 5% discount to property owners if they pay property tax in a lumpsum during April/October. Bengalurur Corporation also does the same. Tirunelveli Corporation may also introduce this incentive. Further, it is learnt that some urban civic bodies in the State have stopped collection of SUC charges after increasing the property tax. Tirunelveli Corporation authorities are requested to look into this matter also.

Shanmuga Subramanian,

Tirunelveli

Signal needed

The newly-laid four-lane highway stretch between Kavalkinaru and Ozhuhinasery in Nagercoil has been thrown open for vehicular traffic after Thirupathisaram toll gate started functioning. Therekalputhur junction where the old Tirunelveli-Nagercoil road joins the new four-lane road witnesses multi directional flow of vehicles. Unfortunately no permanent arrangement for traffic regulation has been done at this junction except for placement of barricades. To prevent accidents, a traffic island must be set up with traffic signals at this point at the earliest to regulate the heavy flow of vehicles.

.B. Nagalingam,

Thazhakudy (KK dt.)

B.Ed rank list

The rank list for first-year B.Ed. admission in government colleges has not been released. Even if it is released now, it will be some time before classes begin. It is a two-year degree course and the teaching faculty will find it difficult to cover the portion within the stipulated time. Already private colleges have finished the admission process and started classes for their 50% quota. The sluggish nature of admission to government colleges will tell upon the quality of teachers who come out from these institutions and thereby the quality of their students when these teachers are appointed.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Expedite RoB work

Work on construction of a rail overbridge at Thyagaraja Nagar which was taken up four years ago has not yet been completed. Though the Highways department has completed their work, the Railways has not yet started its work across the railway line. The reason, it seems, is there is no coordination even between various government agencies. People are experiencing much difficulty due to the closure of the railway gate. Hence it is requested that all the authorities concerned viz,, the Corporation, Revenue Department and the Railways sit together and discuss the ways and means as to how to expedite and complete the work.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli