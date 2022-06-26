Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail
Airport needed
Tirunelveli is transforming itself into a Smart City with new roads, modern bus terminals, big showrooms, etc. What it needs is an airport of its own. The number of people travelling to Chennai and other cities is increasing and getting reservations in trains and buses has become difficult. Those who want to travel by air from Tirunelveli need to travel all the way to Vagaikulam in Thoothukudi district, wasting time and money. Hence I request that an airport be built along Tirunelveli-Nagercoil highway or Tirunelveli-Tenkasi highway. A dedicated airport for Tirunelveli will also give a fillip to trade, tourism and education sectors.
A.M.N. Pandian,
Tirunelveli
Buses skip Eruvadi
Government and omni buses from Nagercoil to Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Rameswaram etc., skip Eruvadi. So passengers from Eruvadi have to go to Valliyur to catch buses, wasting time and money. The transport authorities must make stoppage at Eruvadi mandatory for all buses.
A. Kaja Nazimudeen,
Eruvadi
Stray dog menace
Very recently a councillor of Tirunelveli Corporation submitted a petition to the Mayor to take effective steps to control street dog menace at Udayarpatti and Megalingapursm areas near Tirunelveli Junction ( The Hindu, June 22). Stray dog menace persists In Palayamkottai also as people are bitten and packs of dogs pose threat in many areas. I request the Corporation officials to take immediate measures to catch stray dogs across Tirunelveli.
P. Victor Selvaraj,
Palayamkottai
Prestige lost
Tirunelveli district has recorded 96% pass in Plus Two and only 88.70 % pass in the SSLC public examination - the lowest SSLC pass percentage among the southern districts. There are plenty of reputed educational institutions in Tirunelveli which have produced a number of State rank holders in the past. Therefore to retain its sobriquet as ‘Oxford of the South,’ education officials and school managements should work in tandem to regain the lost prestige.
S. Nallasivan,
Tirunelveli
Nuisance at Vannarpet
Private town buses plying between Vannarpet and High ground halt at Vannarpet for a long time till the buses are fully packed with passengers. Much to the annoyance of the people, transgenders, with a tacit understanding of the crew, enter into the buses and ask for alms. They intimidate those who don’t give alms. I request the officials concerned to put an end to this racket and also ensure that the buses do not halt at Vannarpet for a long. .Moreover entry of people other than passengers in town buses must be strictly prohibited.
S. Rajkumar Immanuel,
Palayamkottai.
