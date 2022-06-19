Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Resume daytime train services

There were train services on the metre gauge between Tirunelveli and Kollam in the morning and evening from both ends. After broad gauge conversion, they were discontinued. If these services resume, they will be of much use to people from Kerala visiting hospitals in Tirunelveli, vegetable and milk vendors and regular commuters like students and business people. These trains will also benefit tourists visiting Courtallam, Papanasam, Karaiyar, Thenmalai and temple towns such as Tirunelveli, Tenkas,i Achankovil, Aryankavu, Kottarakkara and Kollam. A vistadome coach can be attached to these trains so that tourists can enjoy the scenery on the ghats.

KH Krishnan,

Sengottai

Garbage separation

The new initiative, ‘My garbage, my responsibility,’ recently launched by Tirunelveli Corporation emphasises the importance of active participation of the public.Time and again it was<SU> appealed to separate garbage into degradable and non- degradable and hand them over to sanitary workers. Due to laxity, the appeal went unheeded and some people dump it in vacant plots or in public spaces. As the process of garbage disposal starts from every doorstep, to make the job of separation easier, I suggest that the Corporation should provide two baskets / buckets of different colours free of cost to each household since they are already collecting solid waste management charges along with property taxes.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Traffic congestion

Traffic congestion is witnessed often at the junction of Kottar and Nagercoil. I request the traffic authorities to find ways and means to ease traffic congestion at this intersection.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Run EMU services

In the absence of connecting trains and poor road connectivity, passengers from Thoothukudi are unable to catch the more than 30 northbound trains that pass through Maniyachi junction. Hence they either have to travel by road to Kovilpatti or Tirunelveli - both about 55 km away. The A 27-km road planned from Thoothukudi to Maniyachi as early as 2016 is yet to materialise. As electric traction is available now, EMU services can be run between Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli so that they can provide connection to long-distance travellers at Maniyachi even while benefiting the large number of daily commuters.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

No parking space

There is scarcity of parking space from Vadasery to Tower junction in Nagercoil. The only area available for car parking in the vicinity is the space available in front of Arignar Anna Stadium. Here also the little areas left after allotment of space for autorickshaw stand, van stand, Aavin milk booth and statues of leaders are occupied by vendors. Will the authorities take steps to earmark certain areas in front of the stadium complex as parking lot for cars?

B. Nagalingam,

Thazhakudi

Relay road

The road leading to Dhonavoor from Eruvadi is in the worst shape and narrow too. So the movement of vehicles is very slow and time consuming. Since a large number of people go to the Fellowship Hospital in Dhonavoor, the road is widely used. I request the authorities concerned to take action to relay the road besides widening it.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi