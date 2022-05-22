Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Expedite work

Electrification of railway lines had been sanctioned for Kollam - Punalur - Sengottai - Tenkasi - Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi- Tirunelveli routes. But only on the Kerala side, Kollam-Punalur route got electrified by March this year and works are going on in Punalur-Sengottai route on a fast pace. But work on the Sengottai - Tenkasi - Rajapalayam - Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi - Ambasamudram - Tirunelveli routes are going on at a snail’s pace. Hence I appeal to the Southern Railway’s Madurai division officials to expedite the work, as being done in Kerala.

K.H. Krishnan,

Sengottai

Walking trails

Walkathons were taken out in Thoothukudi district recently to mark World Hypertension Day. The need of the hour is walking trails, as people have to reach Roche Park by two-wheelers to practise stretching exercises and walking. In south zone area there is no such place. The harbour construction road from Muthiahpuram roundabout to Port trust guest house with broad shoulders is an apt road to lay a walking trail.

J. Edison Devakaram

Thoothukudi

Remove weeds

Many low-lying areas in Kanniyakumari district were flooded during rains last May. Villages from Veeranarayanamangalam to Therekalputhoor, situated between Pazhayar and Therekal rivers, were largely affected. Due to encroachments and wild growth, these waterbodies have narrowed and water overflowing from Therekal enters residential areas. Except for the temporary maintenance of the breached banks of Therekal, no step has been taken after the 2021 floods - neither to widen it nor to clear weeds - to ensure free flow of water. Though it is not possible for complete eviction before rains come, at least weeds could be removed.

B. Nagalingam,

Thazhakudy

Remove trees

While relaying V.O.C Road from Thirumal Nagar to Pothigai Nagar, about 50 tall palmyra trees were not removed. While laying the new road, the workers recklessly dug the earth around the trees with earth removers for making bunds on both sides of the road.This negligent action had weakened the roots.To make things worse, four dry trees (‘mottai panai’ ) are leaning dangerously towards the road. Hence the residents want the authorities to remove the trees which are in a precarious condition.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Lay a new line

The thousands of people from Kerala, who visit Tiruchendur temple every day, travel long distances by bus with much difficulty. If a train facility is available from Thoothukudi to Nanguneri via Tiruchendur, Kulasekarapattinam, Udangudi and Sattankulam, it will be useful for devotees and traders. So a new line must be laid on this stretch.

Shanmugasubramanian,

Tirunelveli

Reconsider move

The railway proposes to convert Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli-Shengottai and Rameswaram-Madurai passenger trains to unreserved express specials from May 30. In that case, the minimum ticket fare may go up from ₹10 to ₹30 for a distance of 10 km.Passenger trains are patronised by workers, teachers, government employees and students.The proposed move will make train travel unaffordable for many. So, railway authorities should reconsider the proposal.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Develop SEZ

Concerning the report on ‘20 years on, Nanguneri SEZ yet to flourish,’ the district administration and industrialists should sit together and discuss the problems that hamper its development. It is alleged that the area is prone to thefts. Hence, police should provide bandobust to the units. It is high time the government appointed a Special Officer to sort out problems faced by the entrepreneurs and to see that the SEZ is developed to its full potential.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Open counter

In the railway station of Kovilpatti, a special grade municipality, there is only one counter for reservation which also serves current booking customers. The additional reservation counter closed during lockdown was never reopened despite a huge crowd now. I request the railway to open the closed reservation counter.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai