Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Shift poles

There are electric poles right in the middle of the stretch between Rajiv Nagar and Third Mile on the road that runs along Buckle Canal in Thoothukudi. Since it poses danger to vehicle users, TNEB should shift them immediately to prevent accidents.

Prabhakar Samson

Thoothukudi

Save native breeds

It is gladdening to hear that an aquarium is coming up in Tirunelveli, and that steps would be taken to protect “Loris” (thevangu). The Animal Welfare Minister has also said native breeds of bulls and cows would be protected. Though hybrid cow breeds give more milk, the bulls are unfit to pull carts or for ploughing. Rarely one sees native breeds such as Ottankalai and Kangeyam bulls these days, but for the jallikattu bulls.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Invent machine

Regarding the report on steps taken to plant thousands of palmyra saplings in unused government lands in Thoothukudi district, unfortunately no modern technique has been invented to climb the tree to extract palm juice (pathaneer). The palmyra climbers risk their life doing the job. While growing more trees and producing byproducts are appreciable, it is high time a mechanical or electrical gadget is invented to climb the tree. Otherwise educated youth will not take up this seasonal profession.

Kiruba Arul,

Tirunelveli

Make devotees sit

When VIPs stand at ‘maniyadi darshan’ point at Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur, they obstruct the view of the deity for free darshan devotees. So the temple authorities must make people sit at the ‘maniyadi’ point with the help of security guards. Besides, online booking can be introduced as in Tirupati temple to prevent ‘leakage’ of revenue.

Shanmugasubramanian,

Tirunelveli

Annadhanam

It has been announced that a nnadhanam would be provided to 500 devotees at Nellaiappar Temple in Tirunelveli during festivals. Already the temple provides a nnadhanam to 100 devotees. As about 1,000 devotees visit the temple daily, the free food must be given to 500 people daily instead of during festivals only.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

Provide space between racks

Because of inadequate moving space between racks in the District Library in Nagercoil, people find it difficult to take books. It is difficult to stoop or sit on the floor to search for books in the bottom rows. People have to wait for the other person to finish searching before entering into the narrow space. I request the authorities to provide sufficient space between book racks.

B.Nagalingam,

Thazhakudy