Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Lay cement road

The condition of the road leading to Tirunelveli Pettai via Quaid-E-Millath Road off Kamatchi Amman Temple in Tirunelveli Town is very bad. Pedestrians and vehicles find it difficult to negotiate this stretch during rain. A cement road must be laid for a 600-metre-stretch with provision of stormwater drainage so that the excess water could be channelled into the canal along Vallukkodai Road. The road should also be widened with platforms for pedestrians, at least on the south side.

Shanmugasubramanian

Tirunelveli

Show video clips

Thoothukudi district administration has evolved various measures to prevent accidents as reported in The Hindu dated April 26. There will be fine of ₹1,00 for speaking on mobile phone while riding/driving. This move will be more effective if video clips showing the dangers and consequences of violating road rules are displayed on monitors installed at bus stops and important junctions.

Prabhakar Samson,

Thoothukudi

Slap hefty fines

A speeding two-wheeler dashed against the metal barricade near KTC Nagar in Palayamkottai in which two youths lost their lives recently. A few months ago, two medical college girl students died near Sivanthipatti on the four-lane highway when a speeding SUV hit the median and the scooter the three girls were riding. To prevent such accidents, Thoothukudi police have announced a hefty fine of ₹1,000 for failure to wear helmet, speeding and riding with two in pillion and using mobile phone while driving ( The Hindu, April 26). I request the Tirunelveli police also to announce such heft fines to prevent accidents.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Mask-wearing

The Tamil Nadu government’s direction to wear mask compulsorily and non-adherence would invite a fine of ₹500 is a step taken in the right direction and time. Now people have the notion that COVID-19 SOP is not in force and there was no need to panic despite news to the contrary. Another associated problem is that worn masks are discarded in public places. Since they may carry germs, sanitary staff must be instructed to dispose of such masks with care to protect their health.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Behaviour of school students

It is distressing to read about misbehaviour of some students in government schools. Correct code of conduct must be imparted to the students and also their parents through counselling. Parents are the first teachers in a child’s life and so they are more responsible. Teachers, who occupy a major portion of time in students’ lives, must be their role models.

J.V. Jeeva,

Thiruppathisaram

Bus timings

Bus timings are erratic in Kanniyakumari district. Time schedule is not maintained by the crew, more so because of the absence of timekeepers as this post has been abolished. So this post must be revived and it must be ensured that buses run on time.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivilai

Congested streets

The four Car streets around Nellaiapper Temple in Tirunelveli are congested due to encroachment by vendors with their make-shift arrangements. Haphazard parking of two-wheelers adds to the congestion. I request the authorities concerned to remove encroachments and bring order on the car streets to ensure free flow of traffic.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai