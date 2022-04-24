Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Mend fences

Due to the damage of mild shock electric fences and solar fences in villages adjoining Kalakad-Mundanthurai Wildlife Sanctuary in Tirunelveli district, wild animals enter villages and damage crops, especially banana plantations. They also kill domestic animals. The Forest Department is requested to set right the damaged fences and arrange for watering holes and s food supply for both the carnivorous and herbivorous animals to prevent the animals from entering villages.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Keep river clean

Untreated sewage and organic waste from villages on the banks of the Tamirabharani continue to pollute the river. Water samples collected at different points of the river do not meet BOD and Dissolving Oxygen (DO) parameters.To maintain the river health, the Tirunelveli district administration has planned to launch a programme to clean the Tamirabharani and remove encroachments and thorny bushes ( The Hindu, April 22).It is welcome. Following request from the district administration and the Forest Department, people belonging to the Kaani tribe have agreed to keep their areas totally plastic free. The same spirit is needed to keep the river water pollution free.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Open old age homes across State

Kudos to Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan for her announcement in the Assembly that a separate wing for the welfare of senior citizens would be formed. It may be recalled that only recently, an old woman, who was left to live alone at a house in Thanjavur without proper care by her two sons, was rescued from ‘home confinement’ and the police booked her two sons. It is requested that old age homes may be opened in all district headquarters to look after the senior citizens who have no families or income to support them. Specialists in geriatrics may also be posted in the centres as most of the senior citizens require medical treatment for various ailments.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Plight of senior Citizens

Apropos the report that a separate wing for senior citizens’ welfare will be formed to ensure seamless execution of various schemes for them, though it is pleasing to hear, certain basic needs of the elderly are not met with. They walk on the road margins, risking their lives. Even in Government Hospitals, there is no priority for them in the queue system. And they get no concession for travel in trains ad buses. They badly need these benefits.

Kiruba Arul,

Tirunelveli

Shift college

The Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai, which is more than 50 years old, functions in an old building which is cramped as the girls’ hostel and hospital also function on the same campus. The boys hostel at Vannarpettai was closed as the dilapidated buildings posed danger to the boys. It is a long-felt need that the college and hospital should be shifted to a spacious area out of the town.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai