Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

No schedule

In the absence of clearing waste with a schedule in Eruvadi in Tirunelveli district, garbage dumped on streets is strewn everywhere, more so in the windy season. I request the authorities to depute conservancy workers on a fixed schedule and remove the garbage.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

No pavements

Under Smart Cities Mission, though many projects have been executed in Tirunelveli, no proper pedestrian path has been laid along most of the roads, especially along Tiruchendur Road, Thiruvananthapuram Road, and Nellaiapper High Road. Since vehicles are parked on the roadside, pedestrians face much inconvenience. Hence, I request the Corporation authorities to lay pedestrian paths on either side of the important roads in the city with side grills at the earliest for the safety sake of the public.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Box at book fair

A huge box was kept at the entrance of the recently concluded book fair in Tirunelveli in order to collect old books from the public so that they could be distributed to poor students and poor people who are avid readers. This initiative can be followed in schools and colleges so that poor students could use them.

Since the eateries at the book fair were too close to each other, there was always a huge crowd. Moreover, so senior citizens found it difficult to reach the eateries through the steep stairs. I request the district administration to look into these matters when it conducts the next edition.

S. Rajkumar Immanuel,

Palayamkottai

Build toilets for girls in schools

It is welcome that School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has announced that over 10,000 school buildings in Tamil Nadu would get facelift. It is my request that importance must be given to build toilets with ample water, as it is lacking in so many schools in villages.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

State of library

The Tirunelveli district administration deserves applause for successfully organising ‘Porunai Book Fair.’ The books at the well-lit stalls were neatly kept and one was tempted to buy books for reading for a lifetime.

In contrast, the District Public Library is in a sorry state. On the ground floor, books are arranged in open racks in a cramped space.The hall is poorly lit and lacks ventilation. The decades old building urgently needs a facelift.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli