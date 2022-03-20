Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Humsafar Express

It is learnt that a daily Humsafar Express has been planned between Nagercoil and Chennai via. Madurai and Villupuram. This train may depart from Kanniyakumari by 20.45 hours and reach Chennai by 6 hours. In the return direction, it can start from Chennai at 21.00 hours and reach Kanniyakumari by 7 hours.

Sam Manohar,

Kanniyakumari

Two-tier flyover

A two-tier flyover, like the one near Tirunelveli Junction, should be built in place of the Kulavanigarpuram manned level crossing where traffic snarls are worst.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Adulterated food items

Food safety officials seized adulterated palm jaggery from a push cart vendor in Tirunelveli recently. Thankfully, the officer, giving the phone number, has appealed to the public to report if they happen to come across such adulterated items.This arises some intriguing questions: whether the common man is competent enough to identify adulterated or spurious food? On the vendor’s part - whether only the licence holder is authorised to sell items like palm jaggery? Creating public awareness and conducting regular inspection by the authorities at the manufacturing units itself only would stop this practice.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Chess Olympiad

With Tamil Nadu hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad from July 26 to August 8 will be a motivational factor to youths. To popularise this game in rural areas also, Chess Clubs should be started by District Chess Clubs/Association and tournaments conducted during summer holidays ahead of the Olympiad. This would generate the tempo and create an interest in the game. The Chess Associations in southern districts must conduct chess tournaments for students this summer vacation. More chess prodigies should be brought to limelight.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

High-level bridge

In the State Budget for 2022-23, funds have been allotted for converting causeways across rivers into high-level bridges. There is a causeway across Thamirabarani connecting Melapalayam and Karuppanthurai which is used by residents of Melapalayam to come to Tirunelveli Town to visit hospitals and do shopping. When the river is flooded, water flows over the bridge. So, people take a circuitous route to reach Tirunelveli. The funds allotted in the Budget can be used to construct a high-level bridge here.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli