Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Operate more buses to Seydunganallur

In the recent years, so many new residential areas such as Krishnapuram, Chelladurai Nagar and small hamlets have sprung up between Seydunganallur and Palayamkottai. Every day hundreds of people, including students, come to Palayamkottai and Tirunelvel either for job or studies. So I request the State Transport Corporation to operate more city buses between Tirunelveli and Seydunganallur at least in the morning and evening hours.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Restrict lorry movement

The once agriculturally rich Radhapuram region in Tirunelveli district is facing air and noise pollution on an unprecedented level after the mushrooming of stone quarries. The air is now filled with fine dust. Roads remain damaged because of the heavy loads carried by the trucks. The Highway authorities at the subdivision level responded to our plea to restrict heavy lorry transport on interior village roads in Irukkanthurai, Adankarkulam, Chidambaram and Avaraikulam. The restriction must be extended to roads branching from Radhapuram to Kavalkinaru.

N. Murugesan,

Radhapuram

Ensure safe crossing

There are many schools in Thiruthuvapuram between Kuzhithurai and Padanthalumoodu in Kanniyakumari district. But there are no school crossing signs or school zone signs to caution the drivers of speeding vehicles to watch out for children, to go slower or stop. There are no road humps too to bring down the speed of vehicles. The road, down the slope, curves near Holy Trinity Cathedral barely metres away from the vicinity of the schools. This point poses more danger to the children and the accompanying parent or grandparent. I request the authorities to erect a flashing signal to caution the drivers, lay a speedbreaker and zebra crossing and appoint a traffic constable near the schools so that it is easier and safer for school children to cross the road.

G. David Milton,

Marthandam

No govt. school in Palayamkottai

There are two Corporation higher secondary schools at Pettai, and four at Tirunelveli for boys and girls. Though there are a good number of private higher secondary schools with State Board syllabus and CBSE pattern, there is not a single corporation or government-run higher secondary school or high school in Palayamkottai to cater to children from poor families. Since they cannot afford the exorbitant fees charged by private schools, they travel long distances in crowded buses to corporation schools. Hence, the authorities concerned and the elected representatives must take steps to start a government higher secondary school in Palayamkottai. One of the many vacant sites reserved for public purposes in the extension aded areas can be used for the purpose.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Pension hike

The State government has proposed 20% increase in pension for those aged 80 and above. This can be extended to pensioners aged between 70 and 80. At least 15% increase may be considered. This gesture will be a great help to the pensioners.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

Age limit for loan

I approached a leading nationalised bank in Kallidaikurichi to meet some medical exigencies. My wife is having a savings account and drawing her monthly pension there. The Manager expressed his inability to sanction the loan on the ground that my wife had crossed the upper age limit of 75 years. When I said that pensioners who crossed the prescribed upper age limit could also get loan of 12 months pension, he brushed aside my argument. As one grows older only one needs financial support. Because of improved medical facilities, people live longer. I cannot blame the branch manager. The archaic rule has to be amended.

R.Thirumalai Muthu,

Kallidaikurichi