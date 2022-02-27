Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Restore all train services

While Southern Railway has restored all EMU services in Chennai to benefit office-goers, students and business people, it has not restored all passenger train services that were running between Sengottai- Madurai and Sengottai-Tirunelveli routes before the pandemic two years back. Restoration of these services will help people in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Virudunagar and Madurai districts, as train fare is relatively lower than bus fare.

KH Krishnan,

Sengottai

Parking fee

After reopening the renovated Venthankulam bus terminus in Tirunelveli, the corporation has doubled the parking fee for two-wheelers from ₹10 to ₹20 a day. .Even bicycle has not been spared from the hike. One hopes the newly elected representatives will make efforts for the rollback of the hike. Ironically, there is little maintenance of the parking lot at the back of the bus stand. I request the authorities to take action to maintain a good ambience at the parking lot.

V .Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Work in hand

The elected ward councillors in Tirunbelveli should bury party differences and strive for redressal of people’s grievances. They must ensure that waterlogging experienced in the recent months did not recur. Building plans must be approved quickly. Issuing of birth and death certificates must be hassle-free. The State government should also allocate sufficient funds to the local bodies. The power must be decentralised so that local bodies can discharge their duties to the satisfaction of the residents.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Health hazard

It is welcome news that Tirunelveli will host a 10-day book fair at VOC Ground from March 18. But more than 15 makeshift eateries operate near the ground in the evenings, selling chaat items amid the dust in an unhygienic manner. Young people flock this place after parking their two-wheelers haphazardly on the road. I request the Collector and corporation authorities to put an end to this health hazard, at least during the book fair days.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Provide civic amenities

Residents of ward 54 of, the southern tip of Tirunelveli corporation, want the newly elected councillor to take action regarding the following aspects: All roads are riddled with potholes, they must be relaid. Drinking water supply must be streamlined and LED streetlights must be fixed in extension areas. Thirumal Nagar must be connected to the Kanniyakumari highway with a short road and buses must be plied through this road to High Ground and KTC Nagar. A UPHC must be established here.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli