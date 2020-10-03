Tirunelveli on top for building toilets, sanitary complexes

The Central government has selected Tirunelveli as the ‘Best District’ in the country in terms of implementing the government’s scheme for the construction of individual toilets in houses and constructing and maintaining integrated sanitary complexes with adequate water facility.

At an online function on Friday, Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat awarded a memento and a certificate of merit to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, individual household toilets and integrated sanitary complexes are being built with the government’s assistance.

While assistance is being extended to beneficiaries who have space in their houses for the construction of toilets, integrated sanitary complexes with bathrooms and toilets are being built in rural and urban areas for those who do not have these facilities in their rented residences.

“It’s a great recognition for the district, which is getting the Centre’s assistance for constructing individual household toilets and integrated sanitary complexes. The morale-boosting award has recognised the work we have done all these years to avoid open defecation,” said Ms. Shilpa after receiving the award.