Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Trains must serve districts in T.N.

While it is heartening to learn from media that Madurai railway division has earned Rs 414 crore in the last four months of this fiscal, it is also disturbing to note that some of the trains that originate from Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli in this division are operated at odd hours so that in Kerala so that people there can board and alight at convenient hours. If the same trains are run through Madurai and Villupuram, these trains will be of much use to people residing in so many districts in Tamil Nadu. MPs from southern districts must periodically meet the Union Railway Minister and other officials concerned and press for demands of passengers from Tamil Nadu.

H. Syed Othuman,

Tirunelveli

Slap hefty fine

Autorickshaws carry school children beyond the permitted capacity as there is no controlling authority to penalise them. The auto driver also shares his seat for two children and this makes the ride even more dangerous. The school bags hang on the hooks outside the vehicle and the other day I saw a bag falling down as the strap of the bag tore off. The higher the number of children, the lower the monthly fare is, the reason why parents are unmindful of the danger involved in allowing their children to travel in this fashion. The traffic authorities should stop such autos and slap heavy fine for overloading.

Rajkumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Policies matter

It was interesting to see a slew of articles on job opportunities in the recent times, especially at a time when the outlook is bleak. Gone are the days when youths, after completing school, had a hope of joining armed forces with assured monthly pay and pension after retirement. Since the inception of Agniveer scheme, this sector has become less attractive due to its four-year tenure. The planners should go for policies that will create sustainable job opportunities in a permanent manner.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Educate owners of pet dogs

The threat posed by stray dogs in both rural and urban areas in Kanniyakumari district has become an interminable issue. Children are the most vulnerable of dog bite. Abandoned dogs constitute the majority of the population of the street dogs. When pets grow old and become ill, the owners simply abandon them. Due to starvation and lack of proper upkeep, the dogs develop diseases which lead even to transmission of rabies in most of the cases. The owners’ irresponsible act can be checked in two ways. Local authorities could identify the owners and insist them for their continuous maintenance. The PeTA can educate the owners about the ill effects of relinquishment and the dangers they cause to the society through a public education scheme.

B. Nagalingam,

Nagercoil

Prepare students for the future

Singapore-based Sembcorp’s Green Hydrogen unit has committed an investment of Rs. 36,238 crore in Thoothukudi, as also Vietnam-headquartered ViinFast electric car manufacturing facility with a Rs 16,000 crore project. Thoothukudi will be the third auto hub after Chennai and Hosur. Engineering and arts colleges should tailor-make graduates equipped with technical and service related skills. Colleges must introduce need-based certificate courses along with the academic programmes to help students gain entry into these units. They can collaborate with these upcoming firms, invite their CEOs and devise a mechanism for developing the required skill-sets in the students.

Abdul Kader

Tirunelveli

Be prepared for monsoon

It is heartening to note that Thoothukudi administration has started precautionary works ahead of North-east monsoon. It may be worthwhile to recollect some of the lapses that led to the deluge on December 17 and 18, 2023. When Tamirabharani was in spate, early alert was not sounded in Mullakadu, Muthiahpuram and SPIC Nagar.The opening of the big Korampallam tank’s 24 sluice gates also got delayed. Even after opening, the wild growth downstream did not permit free flow of water. Uppathuodai main flood carrier was clogged with seemai karuvelam trees. Consequently water submerged the Tiruchendur highway. Everywhere, villagers became water managers and made breeches to save their villages.

So, a static Monitoring crew should be stationed at the 24 point sluice gate. The jungle stream from Kadambur Maniyachi area is a major contributor to flooding of Korampallam tank. A monitoring crew can be stationed at Maniyachi and Korampallam tank with fool-proof walkie-talkies. VAOs should be provided with vehicles so that they can move fast. Earthmovers to declog Uppathuodai should be kept ready.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Unhygienic eateries

Nowadays eateries have mushroomed everywhere. They sell snacks placed on big trays that attract flies, mosquitoes and dust. Glass tumblers are washed in stagnant water in big tubs. All activities are unhygienic, with the danger of spreading infectious diseases. Tea stalls on roadside eateries should be instructed to sell snacks kept inside glass chambers to ensure hygiene.

N. Murugesan,

Radhapuram

