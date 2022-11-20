Tirunelveli Mail

November 20, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Special trains to Tiruvannamalai

The annual Karthigai Deepam festival of Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai is celebrated from november 24 to December 6.  A large number of devotees from the southern districts visit the temple during the festival. We request the railways to operate the following special trains for the convenience of the devotees: Kanniyakumari - Tiruvannamalai train via. Tiruchi and Villupuram; Nagercoil - Chennai Central via Madurai, Tiruchi and Tiruvannamalai; and Kanniyakumari - Tirupati via Madurai, Tiruchi and Tiruvannamalai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanyakumari District Railway Users’ Association,

Nagercoil

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

New insect

A new type of insect, white in colour, is affecting coconut trees by bringing down the yield, in Kanniyakumari district. Though many representations had been sent to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken to address this issue. I request the Agriculture Department to take urgent action to contain the spread of the insect and bring relief to coconut farmers

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Tanks encroached

Many tanks in Tirunelveli district have been encroached upon by private parties. For instance, Peeli and Ponnakurichi tanks in Eruvadi have been encroached, resulting in substantial reduction in their holding capacity. I request the government authorities concerned to measure the tanks as per FMB and remove the encrochments and  plant palmyra seeds on the banks  to increase their water-holding capacity.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen, 

Eruvadi

 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US