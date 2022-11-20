Tirunelveli Mail

November 20, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Special trains to Tiruvannamalai

The annual Karthigai Deepam festival of Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai is celebrated from november 24 to December 6. A large number of devotees from the southern districts visit the temple during the festival. We request the railways to operate the following special trains for the convenience of the devotees: Kanniyakumari - Tiruvannamalai train via. Tiruchi and Villupuram; Nagercoil - Chennai Central via Madurai, Tiruchi and Tiruvannamalai; and Kanniyakumari - Tirupati via Madurai, Tiruchi and Tiruvannamalai.

Kanyakumari District Railway Users’ Association,

Nagercoil

New insect

A new type of insect, white in colour, is affecting coconut trees by bringing down the yield, in Kanniyakumari district. Though many representations had been sent to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken to address this issue. I request the Agriculture Department to take urgent action to contain the spread of the insect and bring relief to coconut farmers

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Tanks encroached

Many tanks in Tirunelveli district have been encroached upon by private parties. For instance, Peeli and Ponnakurichi tanks in Eruvadi have been encroached, resulting in substantial reduction in their holding capacity. I request the government authorities concerned to measure the tanks as per FMB and remove the encrochments and plant palmyra seeds on the banks to increase their water-holding capacity.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi