Tirunelveli grocer Mayandi murder | Family agrees to accept body after five days

November 16, 2022 02:06 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

After five days of protest, kin consent to accept the body following talks with Speaker and Radhapuram MLA M. Appavu

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker M. Appavu holding talks with the family of murdered grocer Mayandi and the representatives of Yadhava oufits on November 15, 2022 to persuade them to receive the body. Photo credit: Special Arrangement

The family of S. Mayandi, a 38-year-old grocer who was murdered on November 10 by an armed gang belonging to another caste, agreed to accept the body after holding talks with Speaker M. Appavu on Tuesday.

An enmity broke out between the administrators of Sudalai Temple in Seevalaperi and another intermediate caste of the village. The temple priest Durai alias Chidambaram was murdered in April last year while his brother-in-law suffered grievous injuries.

Stalemate continues in handing over murdered grocer’s body; family demands ₹ 50 lakh compensation, government job for wife

When grocer Mayandi motivated a witness of this murder to record his deposition without fear, the accused in the murder of Durai, after being enlarged on bail, murdered Mayandi also, the police said.

Agitated over this, the family of Mayandi refused to accept the body even after they held talks with Collector V. Vishnu in the presence of Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Avinash Kumar and Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, P. Saravanan, on Monday.

Police personnel deployed near South bazar in Palayamkottai to arrest the supporters of murdered Mayandi of Seevalaperi who tried to taking procession towards Alalgumuthukkon statue on November 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

When the members of Yadhava outfits tried to assemble near Veeran Azhagumuthu Kone statue on South Bazaar in Palayamkottai before taking out a procession towards the Collectorate, the police thwarted the attempt. After six of them, who participated in the protest, were picked up by the police, the procession attempt got dissipated.

Speaker’s assurance

Meanwhile, Mr. Appavu came to the Circuit House to hold talks with the family of murdered Mayandi and the representatives of Yadhava outfits. He assured them that he would take up this issue with the government and get a government job for a family member of Durai and Mayandi.

They accepted the assurance and the Speaker gave ₹5 lakh from his personal funds to the family of Mayandi with wife and two school-going children. When Mr. Appavu requested the family to receive the body, they promised to receive the body on Wednesday.

Revenue officials take up temple land survey

Since sale of garlands, fruits, flowers, camphor, agarbathi to the devotees coming to Sudalai Temple from the shops set up on the temple land without permission from the temple administrators and taking the temple shops on rent through coercion by another intermediate caste had led to the murder of Durai, revenue officials started surveying the temple land on Tuesday based on the documents available.

Though the survey was stalled for a while by a group of people, the officials went ahead with the help of the police.

“Once the survey is completed, the temple and its land surrounding the shrine will be fenced so that the illegal setting up of the shop will be averted,” said a revenue official.

