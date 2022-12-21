Tirunelveli district administration ropes in NIMHANS to check drug abuse

December 21, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated December 22, 2022 01:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With drug abuse, especially use of ganja and alcoholism, among the younger generation increasing, the district administration has roped in the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, to do a situational analysis and survey on use of drugs in the district to achieve a ‘Drug-free Nellai’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector V. Vishnu, who has taken this first-of-its-kind initiative in Tamil Nadu, has planned to implement this effort through prevention, treatment and enforcement.

Identification

He says the first part of this initiative is to identify school or college dropouts, and prison and juvenile home inmates who are exposed or addicted to drugs, including ganja and alcohol. The focus on these groups will unravel the supply channel.

“While the youngsters use drugs for the first time for thrill, they get addicted to them due to bad company. So, we’ve planned to organise a series of anti-drug awareness events and form anti-drug clubs in schools and colleges to explain to the students through counsellors and doctors the ill-effects of drugs.

These clubs will also be a source of information about drugs falling in the hands of the students,” says Mr. Vishnu, who has created teams of teachers to involve the victims in sports and cultural activities.

Treatment and rehabilitation

The victims of drug abuse will be given the correct line of treatment as prescribed by NIMHANS experts. The Department of Psychiatry at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) will play a crucial role in counselling, treating and rehabilitating them.

“With the guidance of NIMHANS, we are planning to increase the number of de-addiction centres which will be handled by well-trained counsellors,” the Collector says.

Law enforcement

In the third part of this drive — enforcement of law to curb drug peddling — pharmacies will be brought under constant monitoring for sale of drugs without proper prescription, and those peddling drugs will face severe action.

“Even the very first instance of drug peddling will land one under the provisions of the Goondas Act. As already initiated by the police, the bank accounts of the drug peddlers, their family members and relatives will be frozen and properties attached,” Mr. Vishnu says.

The Collector has planned to chair monthly meetings by integrating Central and State agencies, exclusively for discussing drug abuse and smuggling of narcotic substances.

“These meetings will ensure better coordination and effective enforcement of law against drug peddlers,” says Mr. Vishnu, who chaired one such meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday.