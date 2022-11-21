Tirunelveli Campus

November 21, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Quiz contest

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, conducted the third edition of the zonal round of south India-level quiz competition - QUBIZ - at Alagar Public School in Thoothukudi on November 19. Samuel Giftson of the , university spoke about the employability scenario in 2030 and introduced the futuristic programmes they offered, like B.Tech CSE (Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Internet of Things, Cyber Security) and specialized Arts like B.Sc. Economics (Data Science), BCom (Professional Accounting), and BCom (Hons). Quizmaster M. Rangarajan, CEO, of Mind Games, conducted the competition. Around 130 teams from 20 schools participated in the zonal round. The first prize was won by Judson Pushparaj and V. Antony Raj of St. Thomas Matric School. The second place went to Alagar Public School - Sudharson Mani represented the host. Arjun, Maharaja and Jerald Jeevananth of Caldwell School won the third prize.

Ornamental fish farming

Department of Aquaculture, Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, organised a two-day training on “Freshwater Ornamental Fish Farming” from November 15. Ten trainees attended the programme. They were also taken on an exposure visit to an ornamental fish culture unit at the Freshwater Fish Farm complex of the college. An awareness programme on “Commercially important marine microalgae for Industrial Applications” was conducted for students of VOC College, Thoothukudi on November 18. A total of 25 Botany and Zoology students of B.Sc. and M.Sc. participated in the programme.

Wins first in hackathon

In a hackathon organised by StartupTN Tirunelveli Regional Hub in association with Google Developer Group, Madurai, students of Francis Xavier Engineering College won the first prize. Out of 600 idea submissions, 161 were shortlisted and 28 teams participated in the hackathon. A team comprising M.Dharshini (III-CSE), Abiramy (II-AI&DS), T.A. Gladston Akash Raja (II-AI&DS), Mariselvam (II-AI&DS), S.U.Vijay (II-AI&DS) won the prize for their Artificial Intelligence-based product development and startup idea. The team heads to the grand finale at the Google corporate office in Bengalurur. The project was mentored by .A.Anitha, Head, Department of AI&DS. Gokul, Assistant Collector, honoured the winners. Also, the team got an opportunity to interact with N.Rahul, Project Lead – Startup TN-Tirunelveli Regional Hub. Cletus Babu, chairman of SCAD group of institutions; K. Jeyakumar, GM-Development, .Krishnakumar, GM, Administration, and Velmurugan, Principal, appreciated the winners.