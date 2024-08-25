Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Startup summit

National Engineering College, Kovilpatti, hosted the 2nd NEC Startup Entrepreneurship Summit from August 22 to 24. The event began with a Startup Workshop Boot Camp which attracted 150 participants from across India. On the second day, the event attracted a turnout of 1,050 participants, including 60 entrepreneurs, 206 ideators and 80 teams presenting innovative projects. The expo highlighted several cutting-edge innovations and prototypes, including ‘Rala Digital Hub,’ a system designed to convert kitchen waste into valuable products using segkit, Clean Toi – a self-cleaning toilet system, ZeroHut – an affordable climate-resilient hut, Rangkolum – showcasing the transformation of waste bottles into kolam powder, and ‘Pellbriq’ – eco-friendly pelletisation and briquetting made from natural waste. Out of the 107 ideas, 21 were shortlisted for Startup pitching before a dynamic jury panel. The final day saw the launch of the NEC WE (Women Empowerment) Club.

MoU signed

Xavier Institute of Business Administration (XIBA), Tirunelveli, conducted World Entrepreneurship Day on August 21, along with signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with RORIRI Software Solutions. The MoU aims to foster collaboration between academia and industry, providing students with hands-on experience and exposure to cutting-edge software solutions.The event was presided over by XIBA’s Director Rev A Michael John SJ. Ragupathi, the founder of RORIRI Software Solutions, delivered the presidential address. He stressed the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and encouraged students to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset.

PVM students win quiz contest

Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, pulled off the ‘Cubane Quiz,’ an Inter- School Science and Chemistry Quiz competition and bagged the ‘St. Xavier’s Rolling Trophies for Science and Chemistry Quizzes - 2024-25’, organised by the Department of Chemistry, St. Xavier’s College, Tirunelveli on August 16 and 17. Sarabesh Nathan Thirunavukkarasu and S. Jazib Khan of Class VIII won the Science quiz; Kynita and Michelle D. Joslin of Class XII won the Chemistry Quiz and brought back to school the Rolling Trophies.

Cartoon contest

The Anti – Drug Committee of Sardar Raja Arts and Science College, Vadakkankulam, organised a cartoon competition for students on August 12. As many as 50 students participated in it. As many as 150 students and teaching and non -teaching staffs took the oath against drugs. C. Sam Stephen, Anti – Drug Committee incharge, organised the programme with guidance from M.Anbalagan, Principal.

Training

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi organised a training programme from August 19 to 23. The programme was aimed at providing details on advanced techniques in aquaculture to become an aqua entrepreneur. N.Jayakumar, Dean i/c, inaugurated the programme. Experts from various fields delivered lectures on advanced techniques in ornamental fish farming, shrimp farming, periphyton-based fish farming, murrel seed production techniques, basics of feed preparation, loach farming, integrated fish farming, biofloc techniques, aquaponics, IMTA, etc. A total of 25 participants attended the programme from various States.

