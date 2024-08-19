Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Tamil Pudhalvan scheme launched

A live streaming of the inaugural function of the launch of Tamil Pudhalvan scheme was telecast at PET Engineering College, Valliyoor, on August 9. The scheme has been launched to increase the entry of boys into higher educational institutions. A total of 66 students who will be benefited from the scheme attended the live streaming.

Aid for Wayanad

Noorul Islam University Chancellor Dr. A. P. Majeed Khan, has made a contribution of one crore rupees to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The donation was handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Noorul Islam University Pro-Chancellor and NIMS Medicity Managing Director M. S. Faizal Khan. Mr. Khan also announced the launch of a comprehensive health and higher education package for Wayanad, aimed at providing immediate relief as well as promoting long-term development in the region.

The proposal for this package was presented to the Chief Minister by Noorul Islam University Vice-Chancellor Tessy Thomas, along with NIMS Spectrum Director, Dr. M.K.C. Nair, and MLA K. Ansalan.

Skill development programme

The Department of Botany, St. Mary’s College (Autonomous), Thoothukudi, along with ICAR SCAD Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Thoothukudi, and Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, jointly organised a 5-day Skill Development Training Programme on “Ornamental Fish Breeding and Culture” from August 6. Students from St. Mary’s College and Kamaraj College benefitted through this programme. S.Athithan, Professor & Head, FC&RI, Thoothukudi, Umamaheshweri, Assistant Professor, DFEES, FC&RI, Thoothukudi, P. K. Muthukumar SMS (Plant Protection) ICAR SCAD KVK, Thoothukudi, Saravanan Sidha Aqua Farm, Sakkammalpuram and Masanam acted as the resource persons on five days. The participants were taken to Sawyerpuram on a field trip.

National conference

On August 9, the PG and Research Department of Botany at V. O. Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, organised a conference on ‘Bioprospecting Approach for a Heavenly Earth’. Scientists, researchers, research scholars, and environmentalists with a dedicated focus on biodiversity and sustainable development participated in it. The conference’s primary objective was to comprehensively explore Earth’s biodiversity, specifically identifying valuable compounds from natural sources, genes, and other biological materials for commercial applications in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and agriculture sectors. Guest speakers, including Rev. Fr. Dr. S. Ignacimuthu, Director and Research Supervisor at Xavier Research Foundation, Palayamkottai; S. Karuppusamy, Associate Professor of Botany at The Madura College, Madurai; and Dr. Guru Prasanna Pandi, Scientist (Entomology) at the Crop Protection Division, National Rice Research Institute, Bidyadarpur, Cuttack, Odisha, highlighted the conference’s objectives and underscored the significance of interdisciplinary collaborations among scientists, researchers, industries and local communities to develop sustainable conservation practices.

Awareness programme on drug abuse

The anti-drug Committee of V.O.C.College of Education organised an awareness programme on drug abuse for second year B.Ed students on August 14 in collaboration with South Region Tamil Nadu, Anti Drug Committee. M. Sasikala, Assistant Professor, gave the keynote address. Special Lecture was given by S. Alex Karthick, Anti-Drug committee co-ordinator of south region, Tamil Nadu. Student-teachers Jeberson and Mercy Daisy Lilly of English Pedagogy gave feedback for the programme. S. Blessy Selva Arasan, Physical Director proposed the vote of thanks.