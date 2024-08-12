Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Having positive mindset stressed

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan spoke at a motivational programme at Subbiah Vidyalayam Girls Higher Secondary School in Thoothukudi recently. He focussed mainly on ‘Law of Attraction’ and came out with a quote from ‘The Secret,’ a book written by Rhonda Byrne, ‘By maintaining a positive mindset and focussing on what you want, rather than what you don’t want, you can attract positive outcomes into your life,’ he said.

Club inaugurated

V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi in association with the Department of Children Welfare inaugurated Child Protection Club on August 9. L.Alex, District Child Protection officer, and Ruban Kishore, Chairman, Child Welfare Committee, were the special guests Mr.Alex, discussed the problem faced by women and children in society and the measures taken by the government. Mr. Kishore explained the functions of child welfare centres and emphasised the active roles of parents and teachers in child protection.

PVM boys take the first place

Students of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, have taken the first place in the ‘Organ Donation Day - Awareness Quiz’ conducted by the Department of Post at the Head Post Office in Tirunelveli on August 1. The scrupulous efforts of S. Soorya Narayanan, M. Vignesh and D. Pranav of Class XII fetched them the winners’ title. The students also received individual shields.

20 get boat driver licence

About 6,000 mechanised fishing boats, including 1,000 deep sea fishing vessels, operate along the coast of Tamil Nadu. Most of these vessels are operated by fishermen based on their traditional skills and without any proper licensing. Under thess circumstances, the Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi and Directorate of Incubation and Vocational Training in Fisheries, Ariyaman Beach, Ramanathapuram, constituent Institutes of Fisheries University, Nagapattinam have jointly trained 500 fishermen working in mechanised vessels through one-week training since 2019. These fishermen are eligible to apply for Boat Driver Licence issued by the Department of Fisheries. A function was organised by FCRI, Thoothukudi recently for issuing licence to 20 fishermen trainees.

FDP conducted

SCAD College of Engineering and Technology, Cheranmahadevi organised a faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Big data analytics for smart grid’ from August 5 to 10. It was sponsored by AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy. It was organised by Bastin Solai Nazaran and Ann Rufus from the EEE Department. It saw participation of 50 attendees across various institutions. Experts from NIT-Tiruchi, Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai and other leading institutions provided valuable insights into the latest advancements in the field.

Quiz contest held

St. Mary’s College,Thoothukudi, organised an interschool quiz competition on August 7. The competition had a preliminary written test to assess the knowledge of the participating teams. The top five teams advanced to the onstage quiz competition which comprised of five rounds. Alagar Public School, Spic Nagar HSS, and Sakthi Vinayagar Hindu Vidyalaya HSS took the first, second, and third places, respectively.

The college has also received Best Performing Participating Institution of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan for the year 2023-24 by the Regional Coordinating Institution, The Gandhigram Rural Institure), Gandhigram on August 7.

Honour for school

Tamil Nadu government honoured Hilton Matric HSS, Old Courtallam, on August 4 for 100% results achieved in this year’s X and XII public examinations. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin honoured the school with certificate and appreciation. Headmistress C. Queen Elizabeth received the certificate. from Director of Elementary Education P. Naresh.

BVM students win prizes

Students of Bharath Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Ilanji, clinched the first prize at Techno Talentum on Saturday. It was organised by St. Joseph’s Group of Institutions , Chennai. ‘Automatic bike light indicator’ was developed by S. Barath Ram, K.B. Alzal Ahamed, and T. Abishek.Their project, aimed at improving motorcycle safety through automatic light activation, impressed the judges and earned them the top accolades along with a prize of Rs. 7,000.

