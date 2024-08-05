Tirunelveli Campus Connect

APAJ award given

Noorul Islam University, Kumarakoil, Kanniyakumari district, joining hands with Nim Medicity, hosted the Sixth APJ Award Ceremony to honour N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary, DSIR, for her contributions to the field of electrochemical power systems over her 25-year career. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan lauded her leadership and achievements, highlighting her role as an inspiration in the scientific community. Earlier, K.A. Saju, GM of Nim Medicity, welcomed the gathering. Neyyatinkarai MLA K. Anslan presided over the ceremony. Nim Medicity MD M.S. Faizal Khan delivered the foreword, while Noorul Islam University Vice Chancellor Tessy Thomas provided the keynote address. CSIR-Trivandrum Director C. Anandaramakrishnan proposed the vote of thanks.

Moot court contest

The School of Law of Joy University, Vadakkankulam, Tirunelveli district, organised the first edition of Sardar Dr. S.A. Raja Memorial national-level Moot Court Competition from July 29 to 31. The idea was to promote mooting culture and to demonstrate the advocacy skills and legal acumen of the students. As many as 18 teams from various States and institutions across the nation took part in preliminary rounds, quarter finals and semifinals. Eight teams were selected on basis of their score in the quarter finals and again four teams were selected for semifinals which were adjudged by practising advocates of Supreme Court, District and High Court. The competition was inaugurated by R.Yogeshkumar, Addl. DSP, Valliyoor. Prashanth Desai, Former Prof. NLSIU and Dean, Dayanand Sagar Law College, Bengaluru, was the chief guest for the valedictory function.

MoU signed

Francis Xavier College of Engineering, Tirunelveli, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with University Malaysia Masha for the development of higher education and to enhance the educational experience for students. The MoU was signed by Masha University Professor Iman Barshi and FX college Principal Velmurugan. This MoU will be valid for five years.

Quiz contest held

Holy Cross College, Nagercoil, hosted Crossings, a quiz competition, on August 2. The event, which included both intercollegiate and interschool segments, saw participation from various schools and colleges from many districts. S. Muthukumaran from SIOL Quiz, Puducherry, conducted the competition, bringing a wealth of expertise and engaging the participants with challenging questions. In the interschool quiz competition, Bishop Remigius CBSE School, Nagercoil, clinched the 1st prize, St. Joseph CBSE School, Manavalakurichi, secured the 2nd prize, and LHL CBSE School, Thovalai, received the 3rd prize. Among colleges, the host won the 1st prize, St. Xavier Engineering College, Nagercoil secured the 2nd prize, and St. Jerome’s College of Arts and Science, Ananthanadarkudy received the 3rd prize. The Principal, Sr. Sahaya Selvi, along with the quizmaster, honoured the participants and winners.

On Team building

ICT Academy and Department of Computer Science of Annai Hajira Women’s College, Tirunelveli, are jointly organising a three-day faculty development programme on ‘Team building and managing’ from August 5 to 7. P.S. Anitha, Head and ICT Coordinator, Department of Computer Science, welcomed the gathering. S.K. Syed Ahamed, college president, delivered the presidential address. .O.K. Jaffer Sauthik, the treasurer and K. Mohammed Riyazudeen, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, Sadakathullah Appa College, offered felicitations. Usha, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks. The first session of Day 1 was initiated by A.P. Arul Jothi, soft skill Trainer, ICT Academy. As many as 39 students from 14 colleges participated in the programme.

