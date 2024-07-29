Tirunelveli Campus Connect

TRIFEST held

Sarah Tucker College, Tirunelveli, conducted TRIFEST on July 22. As a part of it, Inauguration of the Students’ Council was held. Principal Usha Godwin gave the welcome address and G. Indra Jaculine, vice-president of Student Council, conducted the investiture procedure. New council members were formally recognised with sashes, symbolising their new roles and responsibilities. Guests Arthur Sathanantham, administrative secretary, CSI Tirunelveli Diocese, and Christopher Jeyaraj, financial secretary, gave insights on leading a successful college life, stressing the importance of honesty and sharing nostalgic reflections from their own college experiences. Jai Ruby, also a vice-president of the Student Council, proposed the vote of thanks.

NICHE signs MoU

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education (NICHE), Kumarakoil, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM). The MoU was signed by NICHE Chancellor A.P. Majeed Khan, in the presence of R. Perumalsamy, Pro Chancellor (Academics), A. Shajin Nargunam, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics), P. Thirumalvalavan, Registrar, and Lalu Gladson Robin, Director of International Affairs. Following the MoU, three students from NICHE’s Automobile Engineering Department are currently undergoing a three-month training programme at UTHM. The collaboration aims to facilitate academic and research opportunities for both the institutions. It will pave the way for student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects, and a mutual sharing of academic resources.

Graduation Day

Annai Hajira Women’s College, Tirunelveli, celebrated its 9th Muballika Graduation and 16th Graduation Day on July 28. MKM Mohamed Shafi, Managing Director, Nellai Shifa Hospital, S. Ahmed Meeran, Managing Director, The Professional Courier, Chennai, and S. Sheik Salim, retired professor, offered felicitations. The guest of honor was Mrs. Nigar Shaji, Project Director, Aditya-L1, ISRO, Bengaluru. Twenty-six students received the Muballika degree, and 254 undergraduate students received their degrees, with six students receiving University ranks.

Awareness programme

A consumer awareness programme was conducted by Citizens Consumer Club in collaboration with EMPOWER INDIA, Centre for Consumer and Environment Education, Research and Advocacy, at Sri Sankara Bhagavathi Arts and Science College, Kommadikottai, Thoothukudi district, on July 26. A.Sankar, Member, Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, in his address, said that before buying any product, consumers must check details of quality, quantity and price and shelf life and also get receipts from shopkeepers. For any defective product or deficiency in service, consumers could get compensation through the Consumer Protection Act. Principal S.Arulraj Ponnudurai, Vice-Principal S.Makeshkumar and Consumer Club coordinator P. Thamaynthi were present.

Five-day workshop

The Department of History of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, in collaboration with Indian Sociological Society, conducted a five-day research methodology workshop from July 23. A highlight of the event was the keynote address by Benet Rajadurai, Research and Development Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Social Work, Nirmala Niketan , Mumbai. He elaborated on recent trends in social science research methodology.

