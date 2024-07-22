Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Graduation ceremony

The graduation ceremony for kindergarten children at IIP Lakshmi Raman Global Senior Secondary School, Tirunelveli, was held on July 12. Dr. Sophia, the special guest, delivered an inspiring and motivational speech. warm and eloquent welcome address. The children presented a variety of performances.

Science expo

To showcasethe talents of the students on science, an exhibition was held at Rojavanam International School, Puthugramam. Shumugakumar, the retired director of DRDA, inaugurated the exhibition. The students presented their projects on soil, plants, green houses, treasure from waste by recycling, space research, astrophysics, etc. U. Arunachalam, retired Dean, Government Kanniyakumari Medical College, encouraged the students. Prof. Maithili of Government Engineering College, Konam and Subramanian, Principal, SMRV school, Nagercoil were the adjudicators for the exhibition which displayed more than 200 projects from 430 students.

Founder’s Day celebrated

The 39th Founder’s Day of Pushpalata Schools was celebrated on July 12. Corporation Commissioner of Tirunelveli Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao was the chief guest. The academic achievers of Pushpalata Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Pushpalata Vidya Mandir and Pushpalata British International school in Board exams, outstanding performers in JEE and NEET, proficiency holders and the staff who have completed 10 and 20 years of dedicated service were felicitated by the chief guest. He gave four mantras for success - knowing the syllabus, covering the textbook, being familiar with question pattern, and hard work. He reminded children that prize is only a motivation and that anyone can win prizes if they try.

Smart Grid Club opened

The inaugural function of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) association for the academic year 2024-25 and inauguration of Smart Grid Club was held at National Engineering College, Kovilpatti on July 17. ed the presidential address. Rajesh Ananth, Team Leader - Technical Applications, General Electric (GE), Dubai and an alumnus (1999 batch) was the chief guest. He spoke about qualities required for employment and job opportunities in the power sector especially in the smart grid field. He said their professional knowledge and skills developed in the first four years after the engineering studies will determine their career heights. He urged the students to develop self-confidence to express their views.

What cancer patients need

St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi organised a ‘Cancer Awareness Programme’ on July 18. The chief guest was Vanitha Ashok Kumar and the keynote speaker advocate Subhashini who shared valuable insights on various aspects of cancer, importance of early detection, advancements in treatment, emotional and psychological support required by patients and their families. Members of JCI Pearl City Queen Bees played an insightful skit on cancer awareness. One of the highlights of the event was a poignant appeal for partial hair donations. Students were encouraged to donate 13 inches of their hair to create wigs for cancer patients who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy and other treatments. Hair is a significant part of one’s identity, and losing it can be a distressing experience, the students were told.

Endowment lecture held

Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi, hosted Dr. M. Devaraj Endowment Lecture on July 22, in honour of the former Dean of the Institute and former Director of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). T. Ravikumar, Assistant Professor,welcomed the gathering. N. Neethiselvan, Dean (i/c), offered felicitations. P. Krishnan, Director, BOBP-IGO, Chennai, delivered the Endowment Lecture on ‘Breaking myths and building perspectives in fisheries management.’ T. Umamaheswari, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

