Tirunelveli Campus Connect

FX students invent e-scooter

Students of Mechanical Engineering stream of Francis Xavier College of Engineering in Tirunelveli have invented a low-cost electric scooter. Nitish Kumar, Balakumaran, Balasuriya, Mohammed Abdul Rahim, Venkatesh and Krupa Selva Kumar have invented the e-scooter which can also go in the reverse direction with the flip of a switch. It is easier to balance due to the added stability provided by the third wheel. Thus inexperienced drivers or people with balance problems will benefit from it. At an average speed of 35 km per hour, one can ride up to 50 km. Compared to vehicles available in the market, it is easy to maintain and affordable (less than 60,000) with other accessories.

Workshop held

In commemoration of Foundation Day of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), Pearl Aqua 2024, a workshop, was organised at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi on June 19. Pearl Aqua is a flagship programme of FCRI, organised every year.

The theme for this year was: Health Management in Shrimp Aquaculture – Current Trends and Perspectives. Akshya Panigrahi of Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, Chennai; Vinu S. Siva of Amazing Biotech, Marakkanam; Kumaresan of Sheng Long Bio-Tech, Chennai; and V.R. Mansing of Deepak Nexgen Feeds, Vijayawada, spoke.

Yoga for women’s empowerment

St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi, celebrated International Yoga Day with a series of events with the theme of promoting yoga for women’s empowerment. The events were organised by the Yoga Team and NCC wing.

A seminar on Yoga for Women Empowerment was organized on June 20. Malathi, Professor, SKY YOGA, Thoothukudi was the resource person. She highlighted how yoga could serve as a powerful tool for enhancing physical and mental well-being, thereby fostering empowerment. The seminar offered practical insights and encouraged participants to incorporate yoga into their daily routines for overall betterment. The following day, Yoga for All was held in which NCC cadets performed various yogasanans. It focused on simple yet effective yoga postures that can be easily integrated into everyday life. It highlighted the unifying and transformative potential of yoga which ultimately gives peace and mental health.