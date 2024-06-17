ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli Campus Connect

Published - June 17, 2024 07:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Talk on Indian value system

V.O.C. College of Education, Thoothukudi, in association with Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), Ministry of Education, organised a lecture on ‘Philosophical reflections in Indian value system’ on June 13. T. Kanakaraj, Principal, presided over the function. V. Thamodharan, former Principal, was the chief guest. The keynote address was delivered by organising secretary N. Allimuthu, Assistant Professor of Biological Science. The first session was handled by Mr. Thamodharan, and the other sessions by R. Hariharan of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Madhya Pradesh; P. Muthupandi of DDE, Madurai Kamaraj University; and M. Vasimalairaja of Centre for Distance and Online Education, Alagappa University, Karaikudi. M. Sasikala, Assistant.Professor of Education, proposed the vote of thanks.

